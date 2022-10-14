A Douglas County jury on Thursday found Dewey Green guilty of the 2014 murder of Janice Pitts.
The jury’s verdict marks the second time that Green has been convicted on these charges and concludes an eight-year legal battle to get justice for Pitts, the Douglas County District Attorney’s office said in a release Friday.
According to the DA’s office and evidence presented at trial:
The case began on June 25, 2014, when Pitts, a beloved grandmother and Douglas County resident was driving on Highway 5 to take her adult daughter to work along with her young grandson in the back.
As Pitts entered a turn lane and began to slow for a yellow signal in her Lincoln Navigator, her vehicle was abruptly struck from behind. She turned and saw that a lifted pick-up truck, driven by a stranger, Dewey Green, had crashed into her.
Witnesses described Green striking Pitt’s vehicle multiple times, ramming it forward. When Pitts got out to inspect the damage, Green drove his truck into Pitts pinning her against her own car.
Pitts’ daughter jumped out to try to save her mom but Green plowed over Pitts effectively crushing her to death.
As Green tried to escape, he drove across several lanes, plowed up an embankment, and ultimately stopped his vehicle in the middle of the intersection when it became clear that he couldn’t get away. Numerous witnesses and citizens came to the aid of Ms. Pitts and her daughter, while others tried to stop Green.
Green denied driving the truck and feigned ignorance of the carnage he just caused. Ultimately, Green was charged with murder and was tried and convicted by the prior district attorney, Ryan Leonard.
After multiple appeals alleging that an expert witness for the defense had been excluded in error, the Supreme Court reversed Green’s conviction and awarded him a new trial. For his new trial, Green hired Atlanta defense attorneys John and Ashleigh Merchant.
Determined to seek justice on this case, District Attorney Dalia Racine assigned a new prosecution team led by Assistant District Attorneys Laura Lukert, Anna Fowler, and Nelly Ndounteng. The team presented the case again to a new Douglas County jury last week before Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain. After a nine-day trial, the jury found Green guilty of murder.
“Getting justice doesn’t come easy. This was a long and tough fight, but it is one we are committed to have because Ms. Pitts and her family deserve justice. As for this defendant and criminals like him, we will work every day to hold criminals accountable whether it takes eight months or eight years,” said Racine.
The DA’s office said Douglas County law enforcement, including members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglasville Police Department worked tirelessly to investigate the case and gather the evidence.
After the verdict, Green was remanded back to jail where he awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for later this month.
