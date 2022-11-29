An Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014 was sentenced last week to life in prison plus 40 years.
Dewey Green, 31, is accused of rear-ending Janice Pitt’s vehicle and then crushing her with his truck in front of several witnesses, including her daughter and grandson, after she got out to check the damage on June 25, 2014.
Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain sentenced Green on Nov. 21 to life without the possibility of parole plus 40 years. McClain's sentence came after a nine-day trial in October that resulted in guilty verdicts against Green for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
“This is a case that shocked our community. A grandmother, a law-abiding citizen, driving her daughter to work was senselessly and brutally run over and murdered by the defendant,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Today, the judge ensured that the defendant cannot harm anyone else. Though nothing can repair the loss that occurred that day, we pray that this sentencing will provide the Pitts family some peace and healing knowing that the defendant was again held to account."
Green was previously sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the original trial in August of 2015.
However, the Supreme Court of Georgia overturned that conviction in 2019, ruling that the trial court erred in excluding a key witness whose testimony may have affected the jury’s guilty verdict against Green.
