An Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014 was sentenced last week to life in prison plus 40 years.

Dewey Green, 31, is accused of rear-ending Janice Pitt’s vehicle and then crushing her with his truck in front of several witnesses, including her daughter and grandson, after she got out to check the damage on June 25, 2014.

