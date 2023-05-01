GreyStone Connect

GreyStone Power has unveiled its fiber subsidiary, GreyStone Connect, an entity which will deliver high-speed fiber internet access for unserved and underserved Georgia residents starting in 2024.

The project, initially announced in November of 2022, will span approximately 400 miles of aerial and underground fiber to unserved and underserved GreyStone Power members in areas of southern Fulton County, southern Douglas County, portions of eastern Carroll County and a small section of southern Paulding County.

