GreyStone Power has unveiled its fiber subsidiary, GreyStone Connect, an entity which will deliver high-speed fiber internet access for unserved and underserved Georgia residents starting in 2024.
The project, initially announced in November of 2022, will span approximately 400 miles of aerial and underground fiber to unserved and underserved GreyStone Power members in areas of southern Fulton County, southern Douglas County, portions of eastern Carroll County and a small section of southern Paulding County.
“We’re thrilled to officially unveil the name of our new fiber subsidiary—GreyStone Connect,” said Nadia Faucette, GreyStone Power vice president of engineering. “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on this project, not only getting ready for the soon-to-be constructed network, but also on ensuring our members see that GreyStone Connect is an extension of GreyStone Power. This reinforces our commitment that our fiber customers will be served under the same guiding principles of the cooperative.”
GreyStone Connect’s multi-million-dollar pilot project will begin construction later in 2023 with the first members expected to be connected in 2024. The lightning-fast fiber-optic network will offer members access to symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) gigabit internet capabilities — among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, the fiber network will also benefit the co-op’s electric members by improving power outage response times and more efficient electricity delivery.
“We have the opportunity to better the communities we serve by bringing high-speed, reliable internet to those who are unserved and underserved in our territory, and we’re excited to accomplish that by forming GreyStone Connect,” said GreyStone Power President/CEO Gary Miller. “We want to make GreyStone Connect synonymous with the same level of local customer service and quality our members know with GreyStone Power.”
Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon is working with the co-op, delivering comprehensive broadband support services including network design, construction project management, engineering, operations and marketing support for the cooperative’s pilot fiber-to-the-home network project.
For more information on GreyStone Connect and to check availability in your area, please visit www.greystoneconnect.com.
About GreyStone Power
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 126,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette, and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
