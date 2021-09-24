GreyStone Power invites members to drive-thru Annual Meeting

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 to 10 a.m., GreyStone Power invites its members to the 84th Annual Meeting of Members. Due to the pandemic and an abundance of caution, this year’s Annual Meeting will be a drive-thru event. Members will not be required to get out of their vehicles.
“We were looking forward to returning to an in-person event this year, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, we felt we had to transition to a drive-thru event,” says GreyStone President/CEO Gary Miller.
Those members who register at the Annual Meeting will receive a free gift. To simplify registration, members will need to bring their September or October Georgia Magazine cover with the QR Code in the label. The member also received an email on Sept. 15 that will allow them to show the QR Code digitally during registration. The member (whose name is on the bill) must be present to register. Members who would like to cast their votes for board members will be able to do so at the event, using the ballot found on the back of their October Georgia Magazine issue.
The event will be at GreyStone’s headquarters at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram, with members entering at Ridge Road. This is the first Annual Meeting to be held at the new facility in Paulding County.
Formed in 1936, GreyStone Power is celebrating 85 years in business. GreyStone has grown from the small co-op once known as the Farmers Electrical Association to one of the largest electric co-ops in the state and nation, which today serves more than 123,000 members in eight counties.
Continue to visit greystonepower.com for updates about the Annual Meeting as the event approaches.
