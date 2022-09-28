GreyStone Power members may see some impacts from Hurricane Ian this week, and the co-op’s employees are preparing should any outages occur.
The amount of rain in metro Atlanta will depend on how Ian tracks, but there is a possibility for heavy rain, damaging winds and even tornadoes.
Linemen and other employees are ready to quickly respond should power outages occur, GreyStone said Wednesday.
High winds and heavy rain increase the odds for downed power lines and broken poles. To minimize inconvenience, discomfort and danger, prepare ahead of time for the possibility of severe weather. During widespread outages, GreyStone makes repairs to facilities that will return service to the largest number of members, and continues doing so until power is restored to everyone.
When an outage occurs, it may mean power lines are down. If you encounter downed lines, always assume they are live and extremely dangerous.
GreyStone members who experience an outage can text OUT to 81492. They may also report outages through www.greystonepower.com or by calling 866-GREYSTONE (473-9786). If extensive outages occur, the co-op will update members through social media and www.greystonepower.com.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.