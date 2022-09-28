GreyStone

GreyStone Power linemen are preparing for possible power outages as a result of Hurricane Ian.

 GreyStone/Special

GreyStone Power members may see some impacts from Hurricane Ian this week, and the co-op’s employees are preparing should any outages occur.

The amount of rain in metro Atlanta will depend on how Ian tracks, but there is a possibility for heavy rain, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

Trending Videos