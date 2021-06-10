Restaurant options in downtown Douglasville will see a new addition in June. Gritz Brunch Bar’s grand opening is fast-approaching and will appeal to that late-morning, early afternoon crowd, some wanting breakfast, others ready for lunch.
Gritz Brunch Bar is opening June 12 in the bottom of the old Robinson Building at 6671 Church St. facing O’Neal Plaza, in the space formerly occupied by Sweet Southern ice cream shop.
According to a GBB Facebook post the grand opening is on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
The business has been in preparation since last year.
But not everyone may know exactly what a ‘Brunch Bar.’ is.
Brunch is a term denoting “a meal eaten later in the day than breakfast and earlier than lunch, and often consisting of typical foods from both of those meals.”
And according to information posted online at askdifference.com,
“Brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch eaten usually during the late morning to early afternoon, generally served from 10 a.m. up to 2 p.m., and regularly has some form of alcoholic drink (most usually champagne or a cocktail) served with it. The word is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. Brunch originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the U.S. in the 1930s.”
“We just want to bring an upscale approach to brunch to Douglasville,” explained Teneshia Forts, a local salon owner and the restaurant’s co-owner, together with her partner April Williams, who also owns April’s Place, which is in the process of relocating from Lee Road to a new location on Fairburn Road.
Forts, contacted by phone, stressed the “upscale approach” concept for the new eatery.
And for a better idea of that, the restaurant’s menu can be viewed and even downloaded at their website, gritzbrunchbar.com.
Offerings range from things like a Classic Breakfast or Peach Cobbler French Toast to sandwich choices such as a Waffle Patty Melt, a Vegan Burger or a Breakfast Croissant.
According the GBB website,
“We specialize in southern cuisine with a taste that is unforgettable. You can find some of your favorite dishes varying from Shrimp and Grits to Salmon Croquettes as well as our crowd favorite Chicken and Waffles. One taste and we guarantee that you’ll be back for more. You may even order some to go.”
“We have a great menu and we want everybody to come try us out and have brunch with us,” Forts said.
Hours of Operation for GBB will be Closed on Monday-Tuesday, Wednesday-Thursday: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.