The Douglas County School System's new multipurpose Legacy Arena is becoming a reality.
Superintendent Trent North, school board members and dignitaries from the county, city, general contractor and architecture firm all gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning at the site on Highway 5 in Douglasville where the arena is being built.
North said the 151,000-square-foot arena will hold approximately 6,000 people, making it large enough to host graduation ceremonies, which are currently held at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.
North said the arena is projected to be completed by December of 2023. It is being built on the site of the old school system central office, which was razed recently after the district moved its offices into the old GreyStone headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway east of Douglasville.
The arena will be the largest in west Georgia, topping the seating capacity of the UWG Coliseum and that of the Fox Theater in Atlanta, North said.
He added that Legacy Arena will be “acoustically appropriate for concerts” and will also be used for plays, trade shows, conferences, conventions and sports tournaments.
North made special mention of movie mogul Tyler Perry, who is perhaps the county’s most famous resident.
“For us, Tyler Perry lives in Douglas County,” North said prior to the ceremony. “He has to go to the Fox in order to host an event. Well the Fox can seat approximately 6,000. We want to force him to at least consider being able to walk to this venue instead of having to be driven by his limo. So that’s our goal. “
School Board Chair Tracy Rookard recalled having lunch with North when he was hired as superintendent five years ago. They talked about “the importance of legacy,” Rookard said, and “being able to expand our footprint in the county and do amazing things for our students.”
“One of the things that always concerned us was that we would have to drive to Carrollton to have graduations,” Rookard said. “We wanted to be able to be self contained in Douglas County. The community was growing and it’s something that our students deserved. And not just that but having a multi-purpose facility that we could do many things. So that conversation led to many discussions which led to many partnerships that Mr. North just took and ran with. And he was able to come back eventually and bring us a proposal and a design that stands behind us that is absolutely amazing and that we are so proud of.”
North said the school system expects the arena to draw groups from other counties in the region who might not want to go all the way into Atlanta.
He said the arena will support students and staff in the school system as well as the service-based economy in Douglas County.
“Our main focus, of course, is for our students and employees,” North said. “But we know we have venues for that. In being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, our second main priority is what can we do to continue to support the economic growth of Douglas County. And most people don't realize that the No. 1 job employer in Douglas County is tourism. So this supports the No. 1 thing we do well in Douglas County. We’re strategic in what we do and how we do things. It’s to be supportive of our local economy.”
North said the school system plans to hire a director of booking and marketing for the arena by July and will fill the remaining positions next year. He said having the booking and marketing position filled early in the process will allow the district to set up a website and begin the booking process.
In wrapping up his remarks to those on hand Wednesday, North said there are two things that will make the new arena a legacy: The facility itself and the community partners who will “continue to make sure that once it’s completed that we all participate in a manner that makes everyone in Douglas County proud.”
He singled out help from the city, county, Water and Sewer Authority, Chamber of Commerce and others in making the Legacy Arena a reality.
“In this day and time when you can have local governments partnering at the level that we are, that is a legacy as well,” North said.
Carrollton-based Ra-Lin is the general contractor for the project and Robertson Loia Roof is the architectural firm.
The total cost was previously estimated at $43.3 million and will be paid for with bond and ESPLOST funds.
