A group saying it has evidence Douglas County was named for Frederick Douglass asked the Douglasville City Council on Thursday to honor the statesman, abolitionist and orator with a yearly celebration, monument, and thoroughfare or walking trail named in his honor.
Dr. Robin Zuniga-Ortega made a presentation to the council on behalf of the Citizens Committee to Honor Frederick Douglass.
Zuniga-Ortega showed the council a hand-written document from the creation of the county in 1870, signed by Georgia’s governor at the time, spelling the name “Douglass County.”
She also presented maps from the period that show the county as “Douglass County.”
The county has long been recognized as being named for Stephen A. Douglas, the Illinois Senator who lost the 1860 presidential election to Abraham Lincoln.
Zuniga-Ortega told the council the group was asking for four things from the city and county governments:
1. A proclamation making the second Saturday of February each year starting in 2022 “Frederick Douglass Day” featuring a celebration and educational activities.
2. The introduction of education curriculum in local schools about the county’s history, Frederick Douglass and the Black state legislators who voted on the creation of the county during Reconstruction.
3. The creation of a monument to Frederick Douglass in a prominent place in the county.
4. The naming of a thoroughfare or walking trail after Frederick Douglass.
Zuniga-Ortega said the group’s preference of naming a thoroughfare or trail, in order, would be for a new History Trail to be named for Douglass, followed by the new Highway 92 bypass, or a new city street off the bypass.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the council has discussed naming the Highway 92 bypass for Jim Steele, who was elected the first Black superintendent of Douglas County Schools in the 1980s. Steele, who died last year, has a building named for him at Douglas County High School.
Robinson stressed that no final decision had been made on the name for the Highway 92 bypass.
Mike Glenn, a former Atlanta Hawks player and Frederick Douglass scholar, was called on by Zuniga-Ortega to speak to the council about honoring Douglass, who he called the “greatest orator in American history.” Glenn said he has several original maps from the 1870s showing the county’s name as “Douglass.”
“I think Douglas County and the state of Georgia would be honored to have this … connection with Frederick Douglass,” Glenn said.
Lisa Cooper, a longtime local historian, said she provided volumes of evidence to the council before the meeting that show the county was named for Stephen A. Douglas.
Cooper spoke during the meeting, telling the mayor and council she admires Frederick Douglass and his accomplishments.
“Those of you who know me personally, and some of you do, know that I’m very passionate about local history,” Cooper said. “But I’m more passionate about being correct. So I have no problem with anything being named for Frederick Douglass. But I’m 99.99% certain the namesake of the county is Stephen A. Douglas.”
Cooper pointed out that Dr. William Stovall Zellars represented Campbell County in the Georgia Legislature and introduced the bill in 1870 creating Douglas County.
Cooper pointed to Zellars’ official biography, published in the early 1880s, which states: “In 1860, Dr. Zellars was an ardent supporter of Stephen A. Douglas, and in 1870 when he introduced the bill to create the county of Douglas, he at the same time named it in honor of that great statesman.”
“That should be all we need,” Cooper said.
In response to the hand-written document presented to the council by Zuniga-Ortega showing the county’s name spelled “Douglass,” Cooper pointed out that Stephen Douglas’ named was originally spelled with the double-s at the end and that it appeared in newspapers through the years as “Stephen Douglass.”
“How are we to know with certainty that the person who wrote the double-S on the handwritten page presented here tonight was thinking of Stephen A. Douglas or Frederick Douglass?” Cooper asked. “We don’t. But with Dr. Zellars telling us who he named the county for in his self-submitted bio-piece, we can be certain regarding the county’s namesake regardless of handwriting mistakes, printing errors on maps or typesetting errors in newspapers.”
To Zuniga-Ortega’s argument that the county was named for Frederick Douglass to get the legislation passed in a “Radical Republican” controlled Legislature during Reconstruction, with 32 Black legislators serving between 1868-1870, Cooper points out Zellars himself was a Radical Republican and that “there was no African American majority to have to appease.”
“The namesake for the county was never a contentious point at all,” Cooper said, adding that everything in the Legislature during that time was recorded by stenographers, whose notes were published in major newspapers across the state.
“It seems to me that if a group of ex-Confederate soldiers from slave holding families had wanted to name a county for Frederick Douglass five years after the Civil War ended, there would have been a newspaper mention somewhere,” Cooper told the council. “… Believe me, the papers would have printed any sensational news. They didn’t.”
Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley, who along with Councilman Sam Davis represent the north side of the city, said she would like to see a history trail that includes Frederick Douglass.
“Whether you believe or not that Douglas County was named after Frederick Douglass, I think it would be remiss for us not to acknowledge Frederick Douglass because he did have a very big heart and he did great things as it relates to Georgia, period,” Danley said.
The city council is expected to vote Monday to name a history trail after Douglass and to proclaim “Frederick Douglass Day” in the city starting next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.