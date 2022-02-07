The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place on Interstate 20 in Douglas County on Jan. 30.
A spokesperson for the State Patrol told the Sentinel in an email that as of Monday morning no arrests had been made.
The crash took place on I-20 westbound. The crash investigation led the State Patrol to determine the suspect vehicle was a 2010 BMW X5, according to the spokesperson.
Several Villa Rica residents noticed law enforcement at a home on Crooked Creek Lane on Feb. 1.
The State Patrol spokesperson told the Sentinel, “The BMW was parked in the driveway and had damage that matched the debris at the scene.”
The BMW was seized with a search warrant and taken to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for processing, according to the State Patrol.
The State Patrol said late last week it was “working to determine the driver of the BMW at the time of the crash.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.