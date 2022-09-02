GSU Forecast

ATLANTA — Georgia has experienced “superb” job growth, adding 137,400 jobs in the past seven months with unemployment below three percent, according to Rajeev Dhawan of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Dhawan released his economic forecast for Atlanta and the state of Georgia on Aug. 31.

Approximately one-third of jobs gained (47,000) are in hospitality and retail. “Combined, the two sectors represent 20 percent of the economy by employment share, but they produced 35 percent of new job growth,” Dhawan said. “The biggest stumbling block for growth in hospitality and retail will not be rising interest rates, but a shortage of workers to meet the two sectors’ blistering growth rate.”

