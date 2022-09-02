ATLANTA — Georgia has experienced “superb” job growth, adding 137,400 jobs in the past seven months with unemployment below three percent, according to Rajeev Dhawan of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Dhawan released his economic forecast for Atlanta and the state of Georgia on Aug. 31.
Approximately one-third of jobs gained (47,000) are in hospitality and retail. “Combined, the two sectors represent 20 percent of the economy by employment share, but they produced 35 percent of new job growth,” Dhawan said. “The biggest stumbling block for growth in hospitality and retail will not be rising interest rates, but a shortage of workers to meet the two sectors’ blistering growth rate.”
The information sector, which spans jobs in fintech, technology, software, and film, “has punched above its weight” in job gains, according to the forecaster. Although the sector comprises just three percent of the economy, it has created more than 10,000 jobs this year and over 35,000 since the recovery began in mid-2020.
As the stock market has hit the skids and consumer confidence has plunged, tech companies have said they will not hire as aggressively nationally. Some Georgia tech firms have even recently announced layoffs, appearing to cloud future growth in the sector. However, a positive for this sector is technical jobs in the state’s booming film production business.
“We had a banner year in the number of productions, which will continue in 2023 and offset technical job losses in other areas,” Dhawan said.
“Another star performer has been manufacturing, gaining 44,000 jobs in the last two years,” Dhawan said. “Contributing factors to growth in this high-paying sector include onshoring, battery manufacturers choosing to locate plants in the Peach State, and proximity to the Port of Savannah and its transportation network.”
The pace of job gains in manufacturing during 2021-2022 will be challenging to sustain moving forward.
“The dark clouds on the horizon for this sector are a stronger dollar and the elevated cost of energy, which will dampen manufacturing job growth despite onshoring’s benefits,” Dhawan said
Savannah’s ability to accommodate consumer demand has contributed to growth in the transportation sector. The sector, comprising trucking, warehousing, railroads, and port jobs, has gained 9,300 jobs this year and produced 42,000 jobs since the post-pandemic recovery began. As global growth hits a roadblock due to high energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the growth rate of tonnage at the Port is expected to slow.
“Still, the trend of shippers rerouting cargo from the congested West Coast to Savannah will be a positive factor for tonnage growth going forward,” Dhawan said.
The corporate sector has created 40,000 jobs in the last seven months, which is 30 percent of job growth during the period.
“These high-paying jobs are the lifeblood of housing demand and downstream purchases, but as skittish consumers spend less, lack of confidence in the C-suite expands, energy prices remain high, and Fed hikes slow demand, global companies based in Georgia will have less incentive to hire as they feel blowback from slower global growth,” said Dhawan. “Corporate sector growth sector will slow sharply in the coming quarters.”
“An important factor in Georgia’s job recovery has been net domestic migration to the state in 2021,” Dhawan said. “We are gaining people who are leaving West Coast states in droves. To produce jobs, you need to have people, which we do.”
Although Georgia’s economic outlook is brighter than the nation’s, the Peach State can’t escape the global slowdown and the impact of Fed rate hikes unscathed. The state will gain considerably fewer jobs in 2023 (52,200) than in 2022 (176,200). However, due to strong net domestic migration, Georgia will be showing positive growth, unlike the nation.
“The continued influx of people will provide the personnel needed for transportation, hospitality, retail, and other sectors,” said Dhawan.
Highlights from Rajeev Dhawan’s Economic Forecast for Atlanta and Georgia
• Georgia jobs: The state will add 176,200 jobs (44,500 premium jobs) in 2022, gain a more moderate 52,200 jobs (8,700 premium) in 2023 and increase by 101,100 (23,200 premium) in 2022.
• will grow 7.8 percent in 2021, pull back to only 2.2 percent growth in 2022, rise by 5.2 percent in 2023, and by 6.3 percent in 2024.
• Atlanta jobs: The metro area will add 130,200 jobs (33,400 premium positions) in 2022, grow by 36,500 jobs (5,900 premium) in 2023, and add 74,600 jobs (18,100 premium) in 2024.
• Atlanta housing permitting activity will increase by 2.1 percent in 2022; single-family permits will fall by 14.8 percent, and multi-family permits will rise sharply by 70.2 percent. Permit numbers will fall by double digits in both categories in 2023 for an overall decline of 14.7 percent and then drop again by 5.0 percent in 2024.
