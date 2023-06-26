Douglasville Community Theater has announced on Facebook auditions for their upcoming production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” to hit the stage later this year.
According to the DCT’s website,
“The mission of The Douglasville Community Theater is to create and provide a diverse community theater that enriches, educates and entertains the people of West Georgia and Metro Atlanta.”
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” is a 1967 American romantic comedy-drama film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer, and written by William Rose and also notable for being the last film of Spencer Tracy, who was ill throughout the making the film, but insisted on soldiering through to its completion.
In 1967, Joanna Drayton, a 23-year-old white woman, returns from her Hawaiian vacation to her parents’ home in San Francisco with Dr. John Prentice, a 37-year-old black widower. The couple became engaged after a 10-day whirlwind romance. Joanna’s parents, though both liberal-minded, are initially shocked that their daughter is engaged to a man of a different race.
Casting for the nine players will take place in June and the show is slated to hit the stage on Oct. 20, 21 and 22nd, according to the show’s producer, Tawania Grangent, contacted by phone. Tickets go on sale in July, she said.
GWCTD will be hosted at the 4YourOccasions Event Venue in Douglasville GA, owned and managed by Jernice Speer.
The play will be directed by Andria Chappell who they’ve worked with some before and is a screenwriter. Chappell will make her directing debut, said Grangent, who will co-produce along with DCT VP, Terry Miller.
Without a dedicated home base local theatre projects for DCT take some orchestration to make happen, Grangent said. Rehearsals are scheduled through August and September.
Grangent said she hopes they can eventually find a permanent home, but for now they manage.
“Our rehearsal schedule is kind of shaky based on the fact that we don’t have the funds to pay for an entire day in that space...so she’s kind of working with us and we appreciate that,” said Grangent.
She says that they will read copyrighted material provided it’s submitted in the proper format.
“We’re trying to include everyone in Douglasville and Douglas County as we have a melting pot of people here,” she said.
More information on ‘Dinner’ as well as past shows and Douglasville Community Theatre background and contact info can be found online at the theater website at https: www.douglasvillecommunitytheater.com.
