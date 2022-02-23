District 4 County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider raised questions about two county contracts totaling $275,000 that were awarded to The Collaborative Firm last week without going through the bidding process.
“We can not just give away contracts to our favorite vendors,” Guider said during the Feb. 15 BOC meeting. “We need to veer away from this for the sake of our integrity on this board. I object to this highly.”
District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan, who serves on the procurement committee, said county policy allowed awarding the two contracts without bids.
The BOC voted 4-1 to award The Collaborative Firm a $175,000 contract to ‘initiate public engagement’ for a potential SPLOST in November.
Also, by a 4-1 vote, the BOC passed an agreement for $100,000 with the company to ‘continue education’ for the current transit system.
Guider was the lone vote against both measures.
“This is a professional service and this is special in trying to educate the public on what we did with SPLOST,” Carthan said during the decision before the votes. “For us, why not use The Collaborative Firm. They have done a great job. Why be in an uproar. The policy upholds this, and the body of work upholds this.”
Guider again asked the board to put the contracts up for bids.
“It looks like you are playing favoritism with your friends and awarding contracts, large contracts, to them,” Guider said. “Put it out to bid, that’s all I’m asking. This is not a custom anything, this is a marketing thing. Does this mean we don’t have to bid anything out (from) here on out.”
Guider told the board that awarding contracts without bids could go before the ethics committee.
“We are giving away contracts now,” she said. “We need to see how this looks to the public. This stinks to high heaven.”
District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson cautioned Guider.
“We need to look at this very closely,” Robinson said. “We are teetering on something . . . we don’t want to go there. If you want to bring it, we can have this type of conversation. You may not want to do this.”
Guider asked Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones to warn commissioners from making threats against each other.
“Madam chair, you need to call anybody down that tries to threaten another commissioner, and that sounds very much like a threat,” Guider said.
Jones said she didn’t perceive it as a threat.
“I heard a discussion,” Jones said.
“You are not listening if you didn’t hear it,” Guider said. “He is trying to threaten somebody, naming me.”
Following the votes, Robinson addressed the issue.
“It was not a threat,” Robinson said. “If you feel that way, I will apologize.”
