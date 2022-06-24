District 4 County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider is asking the Board of Commissioners to look into capping fees the probate judge can pocket.
During her first full year in office in 2021, Probate Judge Christina Peterson more than doubled her salary by keeping all vital records fees her office collected.
The probate judge has the option of keeping some or all the vital record fees. Peterson’s predecessor as probate judge, Hal Hamrick, kept 50% of fees collected and gave the county the other half.
In all, Peterson kept $139,447 in vital records fees in 2021 to bump her total pay to $265,862.15, records obtained by the Sentinel via an open records request show.
Peterson’s compensation last year makes her one of the highest-paid public officials in the state.
Peterson’s regular pay as probate judge was $124,797.92 in 2021. She also received $1,412 in hazard pay and a $204.81 bonus.
“Since December 2020, I have attempted in numerous conversations and in executive sessions to urge the other commissioners to discuss this issue and find a solution to correct it,” Guider told fellow commissioners during a recent meeting. “I was accused of playing politics and to being racist, but mostly put off or dismissed, and more recently being told to be patient … be patient after seven months.”
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell said he also has some concerns regarding the probate judge’s office.
He said Guider needs to bring her request to the floor so citizens can see where each commissioner stands on the issue.
“She needs to stop generalizing it, and call them out,” Mitchell said. “She has to be bold and say who they are and put it on the agenda to force the commissioners to show their hands.”
In her speech during the BOC meeting, Guider said it was time for commissioners to correct this ‘wrong’ and be held accountable.
“Needless to say, the longer this is prolonged the worse it will get,” Guider said. “I was always taught that mistakes needed to be made right as soon as possible. This board needs to be held accountable to right this wrong. Another commissioner and I have stated publicly and in writing that we would address this once the 2021 books were closed. That has not been done. I ask the citizens to hold us accountable.”
This is Guider’s final year on the BOC as she announced that she is not seeking reelection. She is the lone Republican on the Democratic-controlled board.
Republican Mark Alcarez and Democrat Yvonne Shaw will face off in November to determine who replaces Guider.
Mitchell and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan are also up for reelection this year. Mitchell will face Republican Elizabeth Bennett in November while Carthan will take on Republican Bundy Cobb.
