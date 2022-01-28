District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection this year, bringing an end to a four-decade career serving Douglas County.
Guider was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2010.
Prior to her current 12-year run on the BOC, Guider served for 28 years as Douglas County Tax Commissioner. Before that, she worked under former Tax Commissioner Lamar Smith for six years.
Guider called the announcement “bittersweet,” and she said she is “honored and grateful to the people” who allowed her to serve them.
She told the Sentinel in an emailed statement that she feels 12 years on the BOC “is long enough.”
“But it is mostly because it is just time for some new, younger blood to be in there,” Guider said.
Guider’s district covers the more rural southern and western portions of the county. She has been the lone Republican on the BOC for the past four years.
In recent years, she has pushed back against other commissioners over hot-button issues like making part-time aides to other commissioners full-time with salaries of more than $55,000, a move she called “a slap in the face” to other county employees.
Guider said she always strived to respect and listen to the citizens, while trying to “reverse the stigma clouding the title of being a politician.” She said she took every vote she cast very seriously and voted in a manner she believed was best for Douglas County.
During her time as tax commissioner, Guider and her staff brought the office from the pen-and-ink era into the computer age.
She was appointed by the state to serve on the steering committees charged with bringing the tag offices statewide online and the transmission of emission inspections directly to the tag files.
She served in leadership roles in the Georgia Association of Tax Officials and the TCtech Association, including terms as president and vice president of both organizations. She taught many of the smaller counties how to computerize their accounting systems. In 2008, she was voted by her peers as Georgia Tax Commissioner of the Year.
Guider said she believes “it is very important to continue to have a conservative voice on the BOC” and that she “plans to back such a candidate.”
She declined to name the candidate she plans to back, but said an announcement would be coming next week.
Guider’s term ends Dec. 31, 2022.
The 2022 primary election during which nonpartisan races are decided and parties choose their nominees for the general election is May 24. The general election this year is set for Nov. 8.
Guider said she plans to continue to stay active in the community and politics, using her newsletter to keep the public informed. She maintains a website at www.annjonesguider.com where citizens can sign up for her newsletter and contact her directly.
