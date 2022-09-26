An unloaded gun was found at Douglas County High School last week during a fight between students.
During the fight, an unloaded weapon was discovered on the pavement and was ‘quickly recovered’ by an administrator, the school system said.
The DCSS Police Department ‘moved quickly’ to maintain campus security and to ensure no students were harmed or injured, the school system said in the email.
The incident remains under investigation.
The student involved is expected to face consequences from law enforcement, and there may also be consequences for videographers and spectators ‘who incited the altercation,’ the school system said.
The school system reiterated its commitment to safety, urging students to alert an educator if they know or suspect anyone with a weapon at school. The school system also said it encourages families to have conversations with students about school safety.
