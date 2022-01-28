During the infamous snowstorm of 2014, Katrina Harley spent three nights working and sleeping in her office.
As the interim E-911 director in Fulton County, Harley wanted to make sure she was ready and available to her staff.
Harley rose to the supervisor ranks after starting off as a call-taker for the E-911 center.
After moving into another field with a nonprofit organization, Harley is back managing an E-911 Center.
She was recently named Douglas County’s E-911 director by Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette.
Teena Donnell was picked as the deputy director of the E-911 Center.
“Harley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and more importantly she brings real time solutions to difficult workforce challenges,” Chief Jolivette said. “Harley’s expertise and overall job experience in critical care life situations helped cast her as the best choice for the job.”
Harley said she has come full circle in the profession.
“I feel like I’m back home,” she said. “I left six year ago and now I’ve come home. I’m excited about the opportunity and the growth of the county.”
Prior to her appointment to the E-911 Center, Harley was executive director of the Task Force on Family Violence.
She said that experience will be invaluable in her new job.
“It’s about building significant relationships to help in this role,” Harley said. “You have to marry the various jobs together. I have experience and leadership in the 911 field.”
She said she inherits a ‘very good team’ with a lot of experience.
“We want what is best for the county,” said Harley, who has been a resident of the county since 2004. “I want to be there to support my staff. I understand that it is a high turnover stressful job. This is a vital job to the county. I always say that 911 operators are the first responders.”
Harley said she will focus on retention of staff as the E-911 Center continues to grow.
“It is important to provide a supportive and structured environment,” she said.
Harley said forming a good relationship with Jolivette, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks and Sheriff Tim Pounds will be vital.
Jolivette also praised Donnell for her leadership and experience.
“Donnell has the knowledge, skills and abilities to improve the communications at E-911,” Jolivette said. “We believe Donnell and Harley can help take Douglas County E-911 to the next level, using our advanced technology and other tools to continue maximizing the potential for success in emergency situations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.