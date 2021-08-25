Growing up in Atlanta, Tan Harris used to style and cut her siblings’ hair to get them ready to go out.
When it came time to choose a career, Harris was torn between becoming a barber or entering the criminal justice field.
After doing some research on both occupations, the Douglasville resident followed her passion to become a barber.
“I had a lot of siblings growing up, I used to do their hair,” Harris said. “I used to cut the guys’ hair to get them ready to go to the club. I never charged anybody.”
She became a licensed barber at the age of 22, and started earning a living.
Harris moved to Douglas County 10 years ago to live.
Seven years ago, she made the move to open her own shop — Prestige Cuts off of Chapel Hill Road.
“I saw a big need for diversity, and wanted a place where everybody felt comfortable,” Harris said. “I cater to everybody. I wanted make it the Cheers of the barbershop world.”
She has built a very diverse clientele over the years, and has three other barbers and a beautician working in her spacious shop.
It was the quiet setting of the county that attracted Harris away from the city.
“It was really quiet and up-and-coming out here,” she said. “It wasn’t as saturated. I did my homework on the area. There weren’t many barbershops in place out here. I think it is growing.”
Harris wanted to do more than just cut hair, she wanted to be a part of the community.
She has done charitable work through her shop like turkey give-aways during Thanksgiving and giving away school supplies. The shop also does a customer appreciation every three months.
“I wanted to be a presence in this community,” Harris said.
She said she “stepped out on faith” to open the shop, and poured in countless hours to make it work.
Overcoming obstacles has always been something that she has had to do to make it in a male-dominated field.
“When I first started out, there were some guys hesitant to let a female cut their hair,” Harris said. “I think women make good barbers because we pay attention to the details. There was some adversity, but I was determined to make a name for myself.”
Before hiring other barbers, Harris worked three months alone in her shop to build a customer base.
“There was a lot of grinding, giving away some free cuts,” she said. “I spent a lot of long hours.”
In her spare time, Harris enjoys traveling and working out.
“Working out keeps me on my toes,” she said. “I usually vacation about seven times a year.”
