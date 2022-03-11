With social distancing more a fact of life in recent times businesses are beginning to explore more options to reach customers and also maintain their bottom line.
Douglasville’s Vine Café and Market has begun offering Meal Kits, but distancing is only part of what it’s about, said Vine’s Karen Howard, who spoke by phone.
Howard said that the offering aligns with the overall trend of more people that are working from home, or not cooking as much and because of distancing considerations aren’t going out, while at the same time are wanting to eat healthier and stay away from fast food.
The Vine wants to offer customers an alternative to fast food and the time devoted to grocery shopping, according to information on their website.
“Thanks to The Vine Café and Market Meal Kits, you get to eat a healthy, great-tasting meal without sacrificing quality time with family and friends. You’ll no longer be forced to rely on fast food to get you through the day... meal kits are an easy way to ensure you have everything you need to eat healthy meals and have time to do more of what you want to do.”
“Our plan is different from some of the ones you see advertised on TV where you actually cook the meal yourself,” Howard said.
What customers wanted most was hassle-free prep and no actual cooking, she said.
“So we answered that, and we cook the food,” Howard said.
The five-day plan can store in the fridge up to seven days and the meal is ready to be heated and served.
Howard said that as the word gets out Meal Kits have been doing well and people like finding out that there is an alternative way to eat healthier.
“We always try to be ahead of the game or keeping ahead of the times because the dining-in as we know it pre-COVID is going to take a while to come back, so this is a way you actually dine at home or at work and still have quality food,” she said.
Howard said that when face-to-face clientele dropped with COVID the take-out business ramped up. Since then, restaurant foot-traffic is back to at least a ‘new normal’ level, she said.
But Howard says that Meal Kits will be offered long term.
“If anything, we would enhance it, but it’s here to stay, because people have to eat and driving someplace that’s not-fast food is just too much for many, or going to the grocery store and then to cook the food is a major undertaking,” she said.
Prices range from $40 for the child’s plan up to $65 for the highest- priced adult plan, Howard said.
According to the website, there is a $10 delivery charge (1st order free delivery). Deliveries are within a 15-mile radius from The Vine Café and Market. A person at least 18 years of age should be at the location to receive the food. All orders must be paid in advance via The Vine Café and Market Website and on Friday must be placed by 12 p.m. Delivery day is Monday 12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
“Our meals are
freshly prepared. We use fresh ingredients
— no processed food. Our food is packaged
in reusable and recyclable containers. Ingredients are listed
for each meal. We provide flexible meals that work around your budget.”
