School’s out and the summer holiday travel season is beginning.
The official summer travel season begins Thursday as motorists hit the road for the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Elmer Horn is urging motorists to practice safe driving habits.
“We want to make sure people remember that Georgia is a hands-free state,” Horn said. “We want drivers to be alert while driving.”
He said the sheriff’s office traffic unit will be out this weekend to help ensure people travel and arrive at their destinations safe.
“Speed and distracted driving is an area we want citizens to pay more attention to,” Horn said.
“It is an extremely busy weekend,” Douglasville Police Capt. Brad Stafford said. “The main thing if you don’t have to be out, we encourage you to stay home. This, along with the Fourth of July, are usually the deadliest weekends.”
Unlike last year when travel was down because of the governor’s shelter-in-place orders, the state Department of Public Safety along with AAA Travel are expecting high numbers of travelers on the road this year.
Most states have eased restrictions because of updated CDC guidelines.
“Now that the state has reopened, CDC has released updated guidelines for those who have been vaccinated, and schools have closed for the summer, we expect the number of people traveling on our roadways to visit family and friends to increase this weekend,” said Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety in a released statement.
Horn said citizens should be responsible when having parties and cookouts. He said the county’s HEAT unit along with the Georgia State Patrol will be keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.
“We want people to slow down,” Horn said. “We want people to enjoy the warm weather and weekend. They have to be mindful to use Uber, a taxi or a designated driver to eliminate any problems.”
According to the DPS, last Memorial Day, the GSP investigated 382 traffic crashes that resulted in 256 injuries and 13 fatalities.
“The Georgia Department of Public Safety wants everyone to enjoy their Memorial Day celebrations with family and friends, but we urge all residents and visitors traveling our roadways and visiting our beaches to obey our laws and practice safe driving habits,” Wright said.
AAA expects about 37 million travelers to log at least 50 miles beginning today through Monday. According to its figures, it is a 60% jump from last year.
“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Travel bookings with AAA — The Auto Club Group have surged recently, setting the stage for what should be a busy holiday weekend and an exciting summer.”
Gas prices have started to stabilize following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that set prices soaring.
While operations are almost back to normal, motorists can expect to pay more at the pump during the three-day weekend.
The average national price of gas was $3.03 per gallon according to AAA late Wednesday afternoon. In Georgia, the price was $2.92 per gallon and motorists paid an average of $2.95 in Douglas County, according to AAA’s figures.
“With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said.
