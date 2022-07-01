Heroic seven-year-old to serve as grand marshal

When Martin Thomas heard the fire alarm at his home, he headed downstairs to alert his grandfather.
Cortez Steele fell asleep watching television in the basement of their Azalea Ridge Drive home.
Thomas, 6, tried to douse the fire, but the smoke started getting too heavy.
The family exited the home and waited on the fire department to arrive.
Thomas was hailed as a hero by his grandfather and fire department commanders.
He received the Fire Chiefs Citizen’s Award for his heroics.
On Monday, Thomas will serve as the grand marshal of the Douglasville Fourth of July Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, at Church Street and Fairburn Road.
“I’m excited,” Thomas said.
It will be the first time in two years that the city will host its annual parade.
Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette said he and Mayor Rochelle Robinson were impressed with Thomas’ demeanor when he received the Fire Chiefs award.
“He is a sharp young man,” Jolivette said. “The mayor was really impressed with him. He saved his family’s life by being alert.”
Steele calls his grandson his hero.
“He reacted and came downstairs to get me,” Steele said. “He knew I was downstairs. He is very mature for his age. I’m proud of him.”
Steele said he got teary-eyed when he got a call from the mayor’s office telling him he will lead the Fourth of July parade.
“It was very touching,” Steele said. “I never dreamed anything like this would happen. Our family is very excited.”
Thomas’ mother, Nichelle Steele, said her oldest son did the right thing.
“We never talked about or practiced what to do when a fire occurs,” she said. “I think he listened when they were talking about it at school. I’m extremely proud.”
