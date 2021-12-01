The Douglasville City Council will take up plans for a new QuikTrip on Highway 5 and two town home developments off Fairburn Road during Thursday’s legislative work session.
The QuikTrip is slated to go on the site of the former Douglasville Family Dental Center just north of Interstate 20 across from RaceTrac. Douglasville Family Dental moved to Prestley Mill Road after a fire in July.
The city council is being asked to approve a development plan for the QuikTrip. The one-story convenience store would total 4,993 square feet and have 37 parking spaces, according to the development plan.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager for QuikTrip, told the Sentinel in September that the new location will be identical to the Chapel Hill Road store, which was rebuilt from the ground up in 2019 with the store’s new Generation 3 concept.
Jefferson-Smith said there will be approximately 16 gas pumps, and the Highway 5 store will include a QT Kitchen with fresh-to-order food.
The Highway 5 QuikTrip will be the company’s fourth store in Douglas County. QT also has stores on Fairburn Road and Thornton Road.
Across town, two town home developments are being proposed for the area near Fairburn Road and I-20.
The rezoning requests for the proposed developments on Vansant Road south of I-20 and at South Burnt Hickory Road and Midway Road north of the interstate were both approved last month by the city’s planning commission with conditions. However, the city council tabled the requests so that all of the conditions could be worked out.
A public hearing will be held tonight with a second hearing planned for Monday before an expected vote.
The Vansant Road property is currently in unincorporated Douglas County. In addition to the rezoning requests, SA Land Group, the developer of both properties, asked for the city to annex the Vansant property. The city council voted last month to approve the annexation.
The Vansant development is on 13.83 acres and would need to be rezoned from the county zoning of Residential Low Density (R-LD) to Planned Residential District (PRD) in the city.
A member of the family that owns the property across the street which had been a school voiced support for the project at a council meeting last month.
The council and Adam Baker with SA Land Group agreed that the maximum number of town homes would be 124, down from 144 in the original proposal.
The second development proposed is on 18.5 acres at the intersection of South Burnt Hickory Road and Midway Road across from a mobile home park. SA Land Group is asking for a change in zoning from Planned Unit Development District (PUD) zoned property to amend the special stipulations of zoning.
The proposal includes 66 town homes and 26 single-family homes for a total of 92 total units.
The original conditions were similar to those for the Vansant proposal. Those conditions were expected to also be modified after last month’s meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.