The new traffic pattern for Highway 92 has begun.
Motorists are now using the relocated section of the the busy road that runs north-south through the county.
The new traffic pattern provides direct access to Dallas Highway from Hospital Drive.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews were still working on the transition Thursday when the new pattern opened to motorists.
“It will be beneficial to everyone once they get used to it,” Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis said. “We are hearing a lot of complaints right now, but once they get used to it, I think it will be something they will like. It is just new to them right now.”
The new traffic shift on Fairburn Road is between Ellis Street and Interstate 20.
The opening phase will also include new frontage road access to businesses on Fairburn Road between Hospital Drive and Durelee Lane.
This traffic shift, according to GDOT, is the final phase of an extensive project to widen and reconstruct Highway 92, Fairburn Road and Dallas Highway in the county. This is expected to be a heavy traffic weekend because of Memorial Day travel.
“I think it was a good idea to begin it now,” Davis said.
Davis said the new traffic pattern should alleviate some of the congestion that has plagued Highway 92 for years.
“Eventually, this will make traffic run a lot more smoothly on that road,” Davis said. “It will keep people moving.”
There is signage on Highway 92 that alerts motorists of the traffic shift.
According to GDOT, it will “improve mobility and safety through the corridor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.