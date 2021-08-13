Hill secures win to gain momentum for NASCAR playoffs

Austin Hill ended the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on a high note, and he hopes to use the momentum heading into the playoffs.
The Winston native and Alexander High graduate won the rain-shortened race at Watkins Glen last weekend.
The Truck Series is off this week before beginning the playoffs on Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois.
It was the second straight win for Hill and the eighth of his career.
“We just made really good adjustments throughout those stops,” Hill said. “It’s really cool to win at Watkins Glen, and win at a place that my sponsor, United Rentals is sponsoring the United Rentals 176. That’s really special, really, really cool to bring home the hardware.”
Hill reached a few milestones in the win.
It was his first back-to-back wins in his NASCAR Truck career, first win after starting on the pole and first Truck Series road course win for Hattori Racing Enterprises.
“Finally, we had a race where the truck does everything that we needed it to do,” Hill said. “I was really biting my nails a little bit when the rains came. It’s really special to get a win at Watkins Glen.”
Hill, 27, took the victory when lightning struck nearby and rain halted the race with 11 laps to go. The race was red-flagged because of a lightning strike and with an Xfinity Series race on deck.
The 2020 regular-season champion is back in the playoffs for a third straight year. He finished runner-up in this year’s points standings.
John Nemechek, who has five wins this year, leads the 10 drivers who will compete for the season title over the remaining seven races with 34 playoff points.
The remainder of the playoff field includes Hill, Ben Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith. Chandler Smith was disqualified Saturday because of failing heights, but it didn’t impact his playoff status.
In addition to his two wins this year, Hill has 12 top-10 finishes and seven top-5 finishes heading into next week’s playoff.
