A Villa Rica man has been arrested after deputies responded to a dispatch that referenced a hit-and-run vehicle versus a pedestrian.

On June 5, 2023, Unit 9030 of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene at 1090 Lake Paradise Rd. Upon arrival, Deputy Ken Forbus observed the victim lying in the roadway with laceration injuries to his head and arm. Near the victim was a shopping cart and two dogs that were being attended to by a passerby.