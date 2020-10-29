Hites says safety, education are most important issues

A business owner is challenging Democratic incumbent Congressman David Scott in the 13th Congressional District on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Becky E. Hites, a Republican, owns Steel-Insights, LLC, a company that performs strategic analysis on and for the U.S. and global steel market, and The Core Coalition, another steel related business.
The 13th Congressional District includes all of Douglas County and parts of Clayton, Cobb, Fayette, Fulton and Henry counties.
Hites earned her bachelor’s degree in business with a specialty in economics from the University of West Georgia and her MBA with a specialty in finance from Georgia State University.
Hites said she decided to run because she “continued to watch as our country’s history is vilified and our very successful free market economic system turned into a punching bag.”
“The 13th Congressional District of Georgia has been left behind under the current congressional representation,” Hites said. “It was my duty to step up to defend our district and our country which I love and the system that has benefitted my family greatly over the decades. Our liberties are being threatened. Our inalienable rights given to us by our Creator are being challenged. If not me, then who?”
Hites said she’s the best candidate for the job because she’s a “pragmatic problem solver.”
She said safety and education are the most important issues facing the district.
“Law enforcement is critical to protect our civilization and provide the opportunity for our families, our children and our grandchildren to live in peace and safety,” she said. “The education system has been hijacked by social agendas and needs to be reintegrated with programs that teach the truth about our country’s great achievements and the unusual and unique liberties afforded to all our country’s citizens.”
On the issue of the pandemic and additional stimulus payments and other help for citizens, Hites said, “I’ve never met any family at any economic level that didn’t appreciate additional income, and the government shutdown decimated many families’ livelihoods.”
“Under the concept of ‘you broke it, you fix it,’ I believe that the stimulus conversation is warranted,” Hites said. “However,” she stressed, “it’s not the panacea that the media would have you believe. We need to open our business and our communities and allow people to get back to work.”
She said the country needs to take necessary precautions, but that as Americans, “We don’t hide from our problems, we embrace and overcome them.”
Hites said the “restrictions should be lifted, and the programs supporting small businesses should be promulgated at the local level to assist our communities in the recovery.”
“In Douglas County, the commissioners are using federal programs to bail out their poor decision making and overspending on non-essential vanity projects,” she said. “There should be increased oversight and citizens groups established to inform and assist our small businesses.”
Asked if the government at any level should be doing more to help Douglas County’s first responders and other frontline workers, Hites said: “There is sufficient support from the federal level, in my opinion, for the county’s first responders and frontline workers but the biased management of the corrupt commissioners who have hired assistants and funded pet projects are preventing the funds from being applied as intended.”
Hites said she believes the federal government has done an “astounding job” in allocating funds to small businesses and families but that constitutionally “it’s the state government’s responsibility for disbursement of those funds.”
She said the structure of applying for the support has been “woefully inadequate.”
“For instance, small business loans were to be established through local banks, which was all well and good, but your business had to already have a loan relationship with the bank. I have credit cards with almost every bank, but not the first working capital small business loan because my company doesn’t require inventory financing. So, many restaurants, for instance, who needed the support the most, were structurally blocked from applying.”
On making healthcare more affordable, Hites said the Obama administration “destroyed the free market system in healthcare through its illegal and unconstitutional executive order.”
She praised U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-GA, for being “particularly invested in developing lawful solutions to restore the markets.”
“The hospital price transparency laws that the state has been developing will help,” Hites said. “The President’s executive order on lowering drug prices will help. We need to identify incentives, not financial subsidies, that empower health care providers to lower their costs and develop competitive health care programs they can sell in the state that will benefit our citizens.”
One racial injustice, Hites said, “The number one of job of law enforcement is to contain the situation.”
“We recently had a division supervisor from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office speak to the Republican Women’s Club and she shared that when we get stopped over, we’re annoyed and wondering what we did wrong,” Hites said. “The officer is wondering if we’re going to try and kill them.”
She said there are times when law enforcement abuses its power but that in many cases “the victim wasn’t all that innocent.”
“Nothing positive will be accomplished from rioting on the streets, or disrespecting our flag, which many have died defending, and the rights and freedoms it represents,” she said.
Hites said the three most important issues to her are freedom of speech, Second Amendment rights and states’ rights.
Freedom of speech is an issue for her because she said “religion has been under attack for decades under the guise of political correctness.”
On the Second Amendment, she said “every citizen should own a gun and be proficient in using it rather than depending on someone else to do it for them.”
And on states’ rights, she said the “federal government inserts itself in many instances where the states have the authority and responsibility of lawmaking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.