Two Douglas County School System track and field athletes have been chosen outstanding athletes for the metro Atlanta area.
Alexander High sophomore Adaejah Hodge was selected outstanding female runner during Atlanta Track Club banquet in midtown Atlanta.
New Manchester senior Seth Allen was named most outstanding male throw athlete.
Both received a $1,500 scholarship from Atlanta Track Club, Atlanta Track Club Foundation and Atlanta Youth Running
A total of $18,000 worth of scholarships were awarded Wednesday night as the best high school track and field athletes in Metro Atlanta were honored. The runners, jumpers and throwers from counties touching Fulton and Dekalb were recognized at the annual Powerade All-Metro Track & Field Banquet.
Hodge made history as the only athlete in the 57-year history of the banquet to be named to the All-Metro team in four events — the 100, 200, 400-meters and the long jump.
Hodge, who was the Class 6A state champion in all four events — is one of the best athletes in Georgia history. She is ranked on the state’s Top-10 all-time list in each event and was ranked in the top 10 nationally in all four events this season as well.
“Challenges keep me going,” said Hodge, who calls the 200m her favorite event. “There’s always something more to strive for and that gives me drive.”
Allen is a Purdue University signee.
He was the Class 5A state champion in the discus and was the second-ranked thrower in Georgia this year.
“COVID did but a damper on things but I came back strong,” Allen said of his last two seasons. “I wouldn’t change what I’ve done in my life for the world.”
