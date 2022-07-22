Home Chef coming to Douglasville

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglasville City Council approved on Monday night the development of a new production center for Home Chef.
Home Chef leased a 181,000 square-foot facility at 2120 Skyview Drive and the new production operation will provide more space and opportunities to better serve the company’s growing customer base.
The new production center is Home Chef’s first single-tenant facility and will be equipped with state-of-the-art features including upgraded food-safe material design, cleaning processes, facility flow, and more.
The Douglasville location will be the first Home Chef facility to incorporate a full service kitchen for cooking and batch production of ingredients to be used in the company’s meals. The 6,000 square-foot space will handle cooking of vegetables, starches, and grains as well as in-house sauce production.
“Our Atlanta facility is a foundational part of delivering high-quality meals to our customers in the south and beyond,” said Erik Jensen, Home Chef’s CEO. “This brand new center will make our production and distribution even more efficient, so we can continue to bring fans easy, delicious recipes.”
Acquired by Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, in 2018, Home Chef offers simple, approachable and tasty recipes in many formats, from minimal-mess Oven-Ready and Fast & Fresh meal kits to Culinary Collection for more adventurous home cooks and add-ons like protein packs, salads, desserts, and more. Home Chef’s brand new space will help accommodate both the e-commerce meal delivery service and retail needs of the business.
“I’m thrilled that Home Chef decided to bring its business to Douglasville,” said Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “Once again, Douglasville proves it is the place to do business in metro Atlanta, and I can’t wait to see the positive economic impact this Home Chef development will have on the Douglasville Community, which is always open for business.”
Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership worked proactively with Home Chef, as well as with partners such as the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the City of Douglasville.
“It is an honor to welcome Home Chef to Douglasville,” said Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership. “We are committed to the recruitment of great companies to our community and even more committed to being their partner in helping them thrive right here in Douglas County.”
The meal delivery service company has had operations in the South since 2017. With the new location, Home Chef will be hiring for nearly 700 new jobs in total.
To support the company’s staffing needs, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership is working with Home Chef on numerous workforce initiatives, including job fairs for salaried and hourly roles that provide opportunity for internal mobility and professional development.
For more information on upcoming hiring events, visit www.elevatedouglas.com/homechef.
