A 59-year-old homeless man is charged with using his makeshift home at a storage unit to sex traffic a runaway minor.
Marty Stuart Edwards, who didn’t have a known address upon his arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with interference with custody and trafficking persons for labor/sexual services Nov. 25 at a Maxham Road rental unit, according to his arrest warrant.
The warrant said Edwards “engaged in sexually explicit conduct” with a 16-year-old girl at the A Quality Storage Unit in Austell.
Edwards is believed to living part time at the storage unit, according to the arrest warrant.
According to the warrant, Edward’s probation officer didn’t have knowledge of him taking up part-time residence at the storage unit.
The victim is described as a runaway with a developmental disability, according to the arrest warrant.
The minor, who is in state foster care, told police that Edwards provided her with clothing, food and a place to stay at the storage unit in exchange for sex, according to the warrant.
Edwards is being held in the county jail after being denied bond.
Deputies say he engaged in “several sexual acts with the minor” with knowledge of her mental and physical state, according to the warrant.
The warrant said that Edwards provided the victim with drugs.
