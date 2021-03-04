A homeless man living in Douglasville was arrested for shoplifting and other charges stemming from an incident at a sporting goods store.
Andrew Puig, 23, has been charged with theft by shoplifting for allegedly taking $288.18 worth of merchandise from Academy Sports on Concourse Parkway, according to his arrest warrant.
A charge of simple battery stems from Puig “forcefully pushing” a person as he attempted to leave the store via the emergency exit, his arrest warrant stated.
Warrants were also issued for criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, DUI and unlawful use of emergency exit door, according to court records.
Bond was set at $6,600 but Puig remained in jail as of Friday afternoon.
This was Puig’s second brush with the law within a six-month period.
In June 2020, he was charged with second degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.
At that time, he had a Villa Rica address listed on the arrest warrants.
According to the property damage warrant, Puig busted all the windows out on a 2018 Jeep Renegade.
Puig got into an argument with his girlfriend and took a baseball bat to break out the windows, according to the arrest warrant.
The Jeep was a loaner vehicle, the warrant stated.
The warrant stated that the girlfriend was sitting in the Jeep at his residence on Veterans Memorial Highway when Puig allegedly busted out the windows.
The victim had glass on her skin, clothes and hair, according to the arrest warrant.
Since the victim refused to provide the District Attorney’s Office with the value of the broken glass, the charges were downgraded to a misdemeanor, according to court documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.