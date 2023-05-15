DOUNWS-05-16-23 IDOL

Douglasville native Megan Danielle is in the top 3 on American Idol. A Hometown Hero celebration is planned Tuesday, including a parade in downtown Douglasville and a concert Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Danielle's alma mater, Douglas County High.

A “Hometown Hero” celebration is planned for Douglas County High School graduate Megan Danielle, who advanced to the Top 3 in the “American Idol” finals on Sunday.

The Douglas County School System, Douglas County government, and the City of Douglasville are collaborating on a day full of celebratory events on Tuesday, May 16, in recognition of Danielle’s achievements on the national stage.

