A “Hometown Hero” celebration is planned for Douglas County High School graduate Megan Danielle, who advanced to the Top 3 in the “American Idol” finals on Sunday.
The Douglas County School System, Douglas County government, and the City of Douglasville are collaborating on a day full of celebratory events on Tuesday, May 16, in recognition of Danielle’s achievements on the national stage.
The celebration will kick off at 2:45 p.m. with a parade between Rose and Price in downtown Douglasville on Church Street, followed by a pep rally and city/county proclamations on O’Neal Plaza. The evening will culminate with a concert headlined by Megan Danielle at her alma mater Douglas County High School. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Danielle also attended Winston Elementary School and Mason Creek Middle School.
Superintendent Trent North said he is honored to welcome the DCHS graduate back to campus.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Megan Danielle. Megan’s journey has been a remarkable story that has inspired millions,” North said. “Our community is one big family. As we welcome her home, I join our family in celebrating her phenomenal talent, determination, and resilience.”
All events are free and open to the public. Entrance to the concert will be available on a first-come, first served basis until capacity is reached. Please be advised weapons are not allowed on school premises, and a clear bag policy will be in effect.
Footage from the day’s events will be featured in a hometown video story to be aired during the show’s finale on ABC on Sunday, May 21.
