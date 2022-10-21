State Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-South Fulton, is seeking a new two-year term representing District 65 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
She will face Republican Jan Horne in the Nov. 8 general election.
Thomas won the seat two years ago when she knocked off longtime representative Sharon Beasley-Teague in the Democratic primary. The district was redrawn this year and now includes parts of east Douglas, south Fulton and northern Coweta counties.
Thomas lives in the City of South Fulton and works as a health care business developer. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Grambling State University and a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University.
Horne lives in Newnan and is a videographer.
Horne has lived in District 65 for nine years and is married to her husband Michael Horne. They have two kids and five grandkids.
Thomas has lived in District 65 for 17 years. She is single with no children.
Thomas said the best thing about District 65 is its position as a crossroads.
“District 65 connects through four major state highways that unites urban, suburban and rural life to cohabitate,” she said. “South Fulton Parkway, Roosevelt Hwy. 19, Campbellton Fairburn Road 92, Cascade Palmetto Hwy. and a sliver of Camp Creek Parkway.”
Horne said she loves the people of District 65.
“Not sure what the best thing is, but there are many great things about this district,” she said. “The people are the best!”
Horne said the biggest issue facing the district is the lack of a Level 1 trauma center.
“Personally, I think the fact that we do not have a Level 1 trauma center is huge,” she said. “Should there be an accident on Interstate 85, for example, and there were multiple traumas and Grady was closed, Macon would be the next closest place. Depending on the injury, people could die without quick care.”
Thomas listed several issues of importance to her constituents.
“The most important issue/issues are numbered by the constituents which will change (in) January 2023,” Thomas said. “What I can tell you is I received the most engagement from constituents during the 2022 General session on the topics of gambling, housing and unemployment benefits. Gambling is a referendum choice, housing will be monitored by the new committee that just met this fall. I will follow their meeting and the unemployment benefit catastrophe has been controlled by legislation. My office is still helping the few who are having issues with the Department of Labor. I also have a piece of legislation for 2023 that will work with the Department of Labor.”
On development, Horne said there needs to be a balance.
“Controlling growth is hard, however, you have to balance the need for businesses vs. the need for quality of life and try to balance that,” she said.
Thomas said transportation infrastructure will help with growth moving forward.
“There is definitely growth,” Thomas said. “I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming growth but what I can say is there are residents who feel the commercial development is not balanced to the housing stock. In Douglas County I do see the work of the officials towards the quality of transportation infrastructure which has a positive impact on both residential and commercial development.”
When asked about putting the state on firmer financial footing, Thomas pointed to the budget surplus.
“The state of Georgia is currently in a surplus,” she said. ‘I watch the budget like a hawk, it’s a living working document. I create legislation with budgetary appropriations in areas where I know monies can be extracted; however, it’s still a fight to lobby a bill through. The monies that are coming down from the federal infrastructure bill will aid Georgia’s budget in millions of dollars adding a firmer footer toward forestry, agriculture, conservation and energy which are some of Georgia’s top industries.”
On working to make the government more transparent, Horne said it comes down to the people elected to office.
“I mean, if we keep electing people who won’t be transparent, then it makes it hard to have that,” she said. “I think that is where we start.’
On what makes her the best candidate for District 65, Thomas pointed to her bipartisan approach to governing.
“In this position I maximize my authority and power to push in areas in a bipartisan way that District 65 has never seen before,” Thomas said. “I’m asking the voters to give me an opportunity to continue the hierarchy of work that I have developed to increase the quality of work for Georgia.”
Horne said she is the best candidate because she cares about the district and its people.
“I think I have a lot to offer,” she said. “I am willing to ask hard questions of anyone, including those in my own party. I think we need people who care about their communities and not just what they can get from the office personally. I do NOT care about being in the spotlight for myself. What I care about is getting things done for people who need a voice. And that is exactly what a representative should do,represent those that are in their community. And that is what I would like to do.”
