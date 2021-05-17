Hotel, conference center at Foxhall still in the works

The Foxhall Resort hotel and conference center project at the property on Capps Ferry Road in south Douglas County has re-emerged from the drawing board with an updated plan to complete the hotel and conference center, but with different financing than previously proposed back in 2019.
A proposal in 2019 ran into some resistance from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, who at that time felt the plan left the county over-exposed to potential bond debt.
But since then the Foxhall team has taken a different approach. According to Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Douglas County Economic Development Authority, who responded by email, Merrill Trust is still actively pursuing the development of the hotel and the conference center.
“The Merrill Trust has continued its pursuit of financing for the 255-room Westin Hotel and 50,000 square foot Conference Center. They are seeking a financing structure through bonds issued by the Development Authority of Douglas County. We’ve performed due diligence on the effort. At this point, if the county was to support the project, they would redirect the hotel/motel taxes generated by Westin back into the project to retire debt service and offset marketing expenditures, all things legally allowed for through state law,” Pumphrey said.
And the proposal will extend to cover infrastructure needs, he said.
“We would also propose a special service-taxing district overlaid for the area to ensure that services like fire, sheriff and EMS can be funded.”
Pumphrey also confirmed that there’s been a good bit built at the site already.
“They currently have approximately 80 rooms available for stay in the form of villas and cottages. They have also constructed a two-story 21,000 square-foot lodge and meeting facility that has a full service restaurant, bar, convenience store and meeting spaces.”
Additionally, the Foxhall group is also trying to get the project annexed into the south Fulton city of Chattahoochee Hills, he said.
“The Merrill Trust has filed for annexation into the City of Chattahoochee Hills. Our due diligence is irrespective of whichever jurisdiction the project is in, however, our preference is for it to remain in unincorporated Douglas,” Pumphrey said.
Annexation is a process used to expand the boundaries of a town, city or county. Most annexations are motivated by an opportunity to develop land at higher densities or a desire to take land generating higher tax income into municipal boundaries.
Douglas County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, contacted by phone, said she could not comment on the project in its current stage, but did acknowledge that talks between the BOC and Chattahoochee Hills City Council are ongoing and are focused on the legal issues.
Pumphrey said that the Development Authority will wait to see what’s next.
“We’re not 100% through with our due-diligence at this point; we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting while the Chattahoochee Hills council are in talks with the county,” Pumphrey said. “We’re awaiting direction from the BOC if they would like us to proceed with our efforts. We understand there’s a legal process regarding annexations and look forward to seeing the outcome.”
Pumphrey said the Development Authority has a responsibility to engage in discussions with projects such as this, to leverage the opportunity for a huge economic impact for Douglas County and the region, particularly in light of the Water and Sewer Authority’s investment of millions of dollars in that part of the county.
The Resort and Conference Center at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club was first green-lighted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2016, but spent some additional time restructuring its financial plan for the project, after initial plans bogged down.
The joint venture co-investor Allen Morris of the Allen Morris Company, one of the largest diversified real estate firms in the southeast, with Merrill Trust was the main difference to the financial details at that stage.
The BOC approved an agreement for the project at the property on Capps Ferry Road that was to include a 200-room Westin Hotel, 250 villas, a conference center, spa and other amenities in south Douglas County. Westin is one of the 30 brands which are part of Marriott International.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.