Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series about the real estate market in Douglas County, which was discussed during the Douglas County Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday. A report on commercial real estate will appear in the Weekend edition of the Sentinel.
Supply has not kept up with demand in the current Douglas County residential real estate market.
Douglasville realtor Tisha Curry made those remarks Wednesday during a panel discussion at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce’s Best in Business Luncheon hosted by the Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership.
The hour-long discussion at the Douglasville Conference Center featured three real estate experts in commercial and residential properties.
Curry said that Douglasville has 59% less available residential property than a year ago.
“We have a month and a half of supply,” Curry told the room of Chamber members. “There is a lack of supply. This is driving the prices up.”
Curry said that sellers are going with cash buyers, which are usually investment companies.
“First time buyers are getting pushed out,” Curry said.
Curry, who works for Keller Williams Realtor, said homeowners need to be more creative in today’s market.
An average home in Douglasville was valued at around $196,725 in 2020, a 14.6% increase from $171,725 in 2018, according to a report from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The current pandemic has changed buyers’ and homeowners’ needs, according to Curry.
She said more people are working from home and are taking on caregiving with elderly parents in the their homes. Also, homeschooling has been on the rise during the pandemic.
“COVID has taught us about our lifestyle,” Curry said. “Most people are now looking for a ranch on a basement or a master on the main. The whole family is changing and people need more space. The supply has not kept up.”
While some companies are bringing employees back to the workplace, Curry said some still prefer a home-based work environment, which she said probably won’t change.
A new National Association of Realtors report suggests that construction of new housing in the past 20 years fell 5.5 million units short of long-term historical levels, according to a Wall Street Journal article.
The 5.5 million-unit deficit includes about two million single-family homes, 1.1 million units in buildings with two to four units and 2.4 million units in buildings of at least five units, the report says.
“The scale of the problem is so large,” David Bank, senior vice president of Rosen Consulting Group and one of the report’s authors, told the WSJ. “We need affordable [housing], we need market-rate, we need single-family, we need multifamily.”
Curry said there is a gap in Douglas County between higher end houses and older homes that have not been renovated to keep up with the market.
With more investment companies buying homes and renting them out, she said it could create some instability.
“There is more rental supply now,” Curry said. “This could create less stability in a community over time.”
