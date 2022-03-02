Editor’s Note: Darasimi Bankole, Sentinel intern and a PIB sophomore at Douglas County High School (DCHS), collaborated with a fellow student, Khadija Buke, to interview a few students concerning the pandemic and their mental health.
As a member of the DCHS Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Khadija had a role to play in gathering information on the subject of teen mental health in relation to the pandemic.
The following interviews are done in two parts to highlight some of the struggles that students have gone through during the pandemic. The first part is included today and the second part will be published in the Sentinel next week. Although these interviews do not speak for all teenagers in this world, they give some insight into the minds of teenagers and how the pandemic has affected their mental health.
The first student she spoke with was IB junior Nia Perry.
Darasimi: How do you think the pandemic has affected teen youth?
Nia: I think that we are more anti-social and it is harder to talk to people that we knew before the pandemic and after.
Darasimi: Would you agree with the statement, “teen mental health has been on a decline due to the pandemic,” why or why not?
Nia: I agree because since we’re not as social as before, anybody who didn’t have a support system before the pandemic may have found it harder to get through it.
Darasimi: Has your mental health been affected by the pandemic, if so, how and has it affected your performance in school and overall motivation?
Nia: I don’t think the pandemic affected my mental health, personally, because before the pandemic, I was fine with how I interacted with people, and after, I’m pretty much the same.
Darasimi: Do you think you got enough social interaction during the pandemic?
Nia: I think I got enough social interaction during the pandemic because I’m an antisocial person, so talking to one or three people a day for maybe an hour or two hours, sometimes the whole day, was fine for me.
Next, she interviewed Alexis Cannon who is also an IB junior.
Darasimi: How do you think the pandemic has affected teen youth?
Alexis: I think, overall, it has highly affected teen youth. I feel like [when we were online] really impacted our social abilities because it’s affected our way of communicating. Being online for so long has made it hard for many students to communicate with each other. As you know, in class when the teacher asks questions, it’s usually just silent because no kid wants to speak up and I feel like that’s a big part of it.
Darasimi: Would you agree with the statement, “teen mental health has been on a decline due to the pandemic”?
Alexis: Yes I would agree that the mental state of teens has declined. I feel like I can see it every day in our classes, you can just tell, when teachers are asking certain questions, it’s hard for students to articulate their answers or it’s just hard for people to speak up in general.
Darasimi: Has your personal mental health been affected by the pandemic?
Alexis: Personally, I think yes, usually, I would call myself an ambivert, but these past couple of years, it’s been really hard for me to communicate with others and express my feelings. In a way, the pandemic helped in some sense and also didn’t help. For me, academic-wise, it was much better. I was in a quieter environment and it helped me study and focus, but not having that direct contact with the teacher made it really difficult.
Darasimi: Do you think that you got enough social interaction during the pandemic?
Alexis: I think I got enough social interaction during the pandemic because I would say I have many friends and we would always facetime and talk to each other, helping each other with studying and making sure we’re getting our work done. I feel like I did have a good enough interaction.
Darasimi: Being that we have been in this pandemic for about two years now, would you say that your mental health is getting better and maybe you are getting accustomed to the fact that this is the reality that we live in now, or would you say that it is still not where you would want it to be?
Alexis: To an extent, it has gotten better, I’m still struggling obviously with socializing and communicating, but overall I feel like it’s not too bad, but it could be better.
Following Alexis, she interviewed another IB junior, Cameron Echols.
Darasimi: How do you think the pandemic has affected teen youth?
Cameron: I feel like overall, it’s affected teen youth negatively, I mean, considering that we were all put inside and that we all had to stay in, we couldn’t really experience all the things that teenagers are supposed to experience in their lifetimes and I feel like the closing down with all these institutions has shut down a lot of forms of help for struggling teenagers growing up with different problems.
Darasimi: Would you agree with the statement, “teen mental health has been on a decline due to the pandemic”?
Cameron: I feel like it has been on a decline because at this age, most teenagers, usually look to others or they look to outside activities to bring them a sense of joy or a sense of feeling safe, but with the pandemic shutting everything down, it would usually isolate [students] and in some cases, they were isolated in places that they don’t really feel safe in or feel comfortable or happy in. I feel like it overall affected everybody.
Darasimi: Has your personal mental health been affected by the mental health and has your performance in school been affected?
Cameron: At the start of the pandemic, I was pretty fine, but as it went on, my mental health slowly started to deteriorate. When school started back up, it really took a toll on my drive for school and took a toll on wanting to complete assignments, stuff like that. I’m still actually feeling those effects of the said pandemic, but slowly, everything is turning back around as everything starts going back to normal, so it’s not too bad.
Darasimi: With the deterioration of your mental health, would you say that’s just because of school along with the fact that we were online for a while, or would you say that’s just because of the pandemic as a whole?
Cameron: Honestly, I feel like it’s a little mix of both. The sense of being online, I feel like if you’re in the classroom, it’s a lot easier to resonate with the teacher, resonate with your learning, while online, I feel like you can’t really focus as much at home in a more comfortable place than at school. With the pandemic, it’s just been kind of scary, you know, every day, you don’t know if you’ll wake up with the virus or if a loved one will wake up with the virus. You have to honestly be careful because you know you can’t stay in your house all the time, so whenever you do go out, it’s a little bit scary because you don’t know what could happen. Even with all the masks, it’s still very much possible for you to get covid, so I feel like it’s a combination of both online school and the pandemic. Slowly, it is starting to get better as things start to die down and as things start to get better a little bit.
Darasimi: Do you think that you get enough social interaction during this pandemic?
Cameron: During the start of the pandemic, I understood why we couldn’t really get enough social interaction, but up until now, I feel like I’ve had an overall minimum selection of social interaction. I don’t go out as much and apparently, I’m an extroverted person. Well personally, I don’t think I’ve been out too much, as much I really wanted to.
