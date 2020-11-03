Two of the four incumbents in contested county races fell on Tuesday.
Clerk of Courts Tammy Howard, a Republican, lost the seat she has held for seven years to Annetta Danley Stembridge.
Meanwhile, Republican Glenn Easterwood knocked off incumbent Democrat Rita Fasina-Thomas for the District 5 post on the Board of Education.
Stembridge garnered 38,761 votes (58.90%) to Howard’s 27,049 votes (41.10%) and will be Douglas County’s newest Clerk of Courts. The race was a rematch of a 2013 special election Howard won after former clerk Rhonda Payne died unexpectedly.
“Thanks to everyone for all their hard work,” Howard said. “The election didn’t go the way I wanted but God has another plan for my life. I’m proud of my accomplishments as your Clerk of Superior Court.”
Easterwood broke up the Democrats’ stronghold on the school board, taking 64.90% of the vote (9,442 votes) to Fasina-Thomas’ 5,107 votes (35.10%) in District 5.
Fasina-Thomas was appointed to the post by the other four Democratic school board members last year after former board member Jeff Morris, a Republican, resigned from the seat that covers the more rural western and southern parts of the county.
Two other county races that were contested Tuesday went to the incumbents.
Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, a Democrat, won a second four-year term by handily defeating his Republican challenger, Michael Richardson. Baker got 40,724 votes (61.75%) to Richardson’s 25,226 votes (38.25%).
And incumbent Board of Education District 1 member Devetrion Caldwell, a Democrat, defeated his Republican challenger, Francisco Artley. Caldwell got 8,245 votes (66.43%) to Artley’s 4,166 (33.57%).
Douglas County voters also passed the Redevelopment Powers referendum which allows the county to utilize Tax Allocation Districts. Voters approved the measure with 53.52% voting yes (33,687) and 46.48% (29,260 votes) against.
The cities of Douglasville and Villa Rica have passed similar measures in the past few years.
Several other county races were decided Tuesday in uncontested races.
Democrat Dalia Racine will take over as the county’s new district attorney next year. Racine ran unopposed in the primary and general election. Current District Attorney Ryan Leonard, a Republican, announced earlier this year he was moving to Texas to join his wife, who moved there for a new job recently.
Democrat Christina Peterson won her primary race and was unopposed Tuesday to become the county’s new probate judge. Republican incumbent Hal Hamrick is retiring at the end of the year.
Sheriff Tim Pounds, Commission Chairman Romonan Jackson Jones, Coroner Renee Godwin and District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson -- all incumbent Democrats -- also ran unopposed in the primary and general elections to win a new four-year terms.
