Hudson remembered for his humble generosity during memorial service

Seath Hudson said his older brother, Scot, loved every person who came through the doors at Hudson’s Hickory House.
“He never wanted anybody to go without,” Seath said during a celebration of life service for Scot on Thursday. “If you were hungry, and you walked through the doors, you’d eat. And if you needed a ride somewhere, he’d give you one. And if you needed money, and you didn’t want to ask for it, he’d give it to you. And I don’t think there’s many people like that around these days anymore. … I think that heaven’s going to be eating good these next few years.”
Scot Hudson died Monday morning at age 60 when a tree fell on his vehicle on Campbellton Street in Douglasville during storms that spawned a tornado in the county. Hudson ran the barbecue restaurant started 50 years ago by his father, Buford.
Stories about Scot Hudson’s humble generosity were recounted by nearly every one of the 32 speakers during the service, which ran well over two hours.
Whitley-Garner Funeral Home estimates that more than 600 people came for Hudson’s visitation Thursday and that more than 250 were in attendance for the service. Over 500 people watched the live-stream of the service and the video of the service had over 5,000 views by early Friday afternoon on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ghxid3 MuX-Y).
Chris Womack, a close family friend and former Douglasville police chief, talked about how much Hudson had done for him and how much he meant to everyone he touched.
“Folks, we lost a man this week that left a gaping hole this community,” Womack said.
Womack said he didn’t know of two men who could come close to “matching the work ethic” of Scot and Buford and “how they just wanted to take care of people.”
Womack told Scot’s daughter, Elena, “You were his world”
“You think about the word Douglasville,” Womack said. “And there’s no way that anybody spent any amount of time here can’t put the name Hudson in Douglasville. It’s just part of who we are. It’s part of our community.”
Gregory Ussery, manager of the Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Douglasville, spoke of how much the Hudson family had meant to Willie Watkins, noting the Hudsons had shown them love when a member of their family, Thomas Campbell, died earlier this year. Ussery said they closed the doors to their business so that the Willie Watkins staff could attend Scot’s celebration of life. Ussery said owner Willie Watkins attended the visitation earlier in the day.
Ussery presented the Hudson family with a plaque recognizing the “Measure of a Man.”
Kenny Wylie, a neighbor of the Hudsons, lightened things up when he asked those attending the service to raise their hands if they had ever “gotten a free barbecue” or “free tea.” Like the others, Wylie spoke of the generosity of the Hudson family.
Speaking to Elena, Wylie said, “I see your daddy in you. You can’t mistake it — the same work ethic, you love everybody, and everybody loves you.”
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones presented the family with a plaque and proclamation and relayed condolences from her hometown of Memphis, “the barbecue capital.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson presented the family with a plaque and a proclamation that Scot’s birthday, Oct. 2, will be Scot Hudson Day in the city of Douglasville. She said a key to the city will be presented to the Hudson family at a city council meeting.
Robinson concluded by singing “To God Be The Glory.”
Several current and former employees at Hudson’s Hickory House spoke. One said it was “one big family” working at Hudson’s and that it was like the “Land of Misfit Toys” where broken people could come together and find compassion and generosity.
Another employee said he was homeless and when Scot found out he gave him enough money to get off the street and “changed my life.”
Others talked about how Scot put his faith and trust in people and offered assistance without anyone’s knowledge and without ever asking for anything in return.
Longtime friend Mark Walker said Scot would go to Walmart on Christmas Eve and Thanksgiving and pay for the entire Christmas for the families in front of him in line.
Elena Hudson said, “If you knew my dad, you knew he was my best friend,” and recalled how they went everywhere together.
“Thank you for coming, and thank you for being here for my dad,” she said.
Bro. Billy Wood of ONE Baptist Church, led the service and called Scot a “difference maker in this community.” Wood urged those who loved Scot to “pick up the mantle” and “make a difference, too.”
“If you ever want to pay Scot back for all he did for you, keep loving like he did,” Wood said. “Love those who he loved. Love in the way that he loved. And take that memory and celebrate it as well.”
Wood read from the Bible, Ecclesiastes 7, to close:
1 A good name is better than precious ointment,
And the day of death than the day of one’s birth;
2 Better to go to the house of mourning
Than to go to the house of feasting,
For that is the end of all men;
And the living will take it to heart.
Scot Hudson was a member of the Douglasville Mason Lodge F.&.A.M. #289. The service concluded with Masonic funeral rites.
