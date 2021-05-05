State Rep. Micah Gravley of Douglasville often met constituents at Hudson’s Hickory House.
One time when Gravley made one of his regular stops at the longtime Douglasville establishment, he remembers owner Scot Hudson coming up to him and offering his support.
“He was good to me,” Gravley said.
Gravley said at the “appropriate time” he plans on speaking with the family to come up with a way to honor Hudson’s legacy in the county.
In addition, Gravley said he will draft a resolution to be read on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives in the next session honoring Hudson.
“I’m still shocked and saddened by the news,” said Gravley, who learned of Hudson’s passing while driving home from the Capitol.
Hudson, 60, died from injuries sustained when his vehicle was hit by a tree during storms that rolled through the area.
Gravley said he planned to speak with local officials about a lasting memorial for the Douglas County icon.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson offered her condolences to the Hudson family.
“The city is mourning the loss of one of our giants in the community,” Robinson said. “We are so very sorry for the Hudson family at the transition of their dear son, husband, father, and our friend Scot. Mr. Scot Hudson helped prepare food at Hudson’s barbecue along with his dad, daughter, and other family members that fed hearts, souls, and many bodies for decades.”
Hudson’s longtime friend, Wayne Lanham, called it a big loss to the community.
“He will be missed,” Lanham said. “This county and this world loss a good one.”
Hudson started working in the restaurant his father, Buford, founded at a young age in the early 1970s. According to the restaurant’s website, Hudson worked along side his parents to establish the well-known family business in downtown Douglasville.
It has become a popular meeting spot for patrons across the west Georgia area.
“This multi-generational small business in the downtown area is a staple in the community and Scot’s friendly disposition will be sorely missed, but we know his spirit will live on,” Robinson said.
Visitation for Hudson will take place Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, according to his obituary. A Celebration of Life will follow Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial for those unable to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.