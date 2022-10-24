Human remains discovered over the weekend near Arbor Place Mall are believed to be those of a Douglasville teenager who went missing late last month.
Douglasville Police have not confirmed the remains are those of Yaron Kathuri, 17, who has been missing since Sept. 28.
Kathuri’s car was found at the mall two days after he went missing after leaving his home heading to school.
Kathuri’s father, Andrew Kathuri, told WSB-TV that he was informed about the discovery from law enforcement.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said it will likely be several weeks before a positive identification and cause of death is confirmed.
He said the human remains have been sent to the state crime lab.
Davidson said that a person conducting a search for the Kathuri family discovered the remains around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The body was found near a retention pond in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard.
The family is now looking for closure surrounding the death.
“On one hand, did he kill himself, or was there foul play?” Kathuri asked. “The thing is, at least I have closure now. He was found. At least we’re not looking in Alabama, some city somewhere. At least he was found.”
Kathuri’s mother, Vera, told WSB-TV that the family tried to admit him to a mental health facility last month but was turned away due to a lack of space.
The facility suggested he do outpatient treatment, according to the WSB-TV report
