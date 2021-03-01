An effort to bring the train back to Hunter Park isn’t a priority for the city of Douglasville, City Manager Marcia Hampton said.
Marshal Phipps has been working for a couple of years on a plan to get the train back on the tracks around the lake at the city park. He started an organization called Friends of the Hunter Park Scenic Railroad.
Phipps announced last week he had achieved nonprofit status for his organization, which he said would aid in his fundraising.
But Hampton said she wants residents to be clear that she doesn’t “want them to think their donations are going to the city.”
She said the city looked at the cost to bring the train back and that the cost just for repairing the tracks would have cost $762,814.
She said the Douglasville City Council made the decision to pull up the tracks rather than replace them. The city’s Public Works Department removed the old tracks last June, she said. The path for the old train tracks is now a walking trail.
Hampton noted that completely redoing Mill Village Park cost $464,052.81, nearly $300,000 less than just replacing the train tracks at Hunter Park.
The Mill Village work, as well as improvements planned for Willing Workers Park and Jessie Davis Park are being paid for with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) dollars, Hampson said.
“I appreciate Marshal’s enthusiasm,” Hampton said. However, she reiterated, bringing back the train is “not something we’re pursuing at this time.”
Phipps said he is aware of the big price tag to bring the train back.
In addition to the cost for replacing the tracks, Phipps said he also wants to buy a new battery-powered engine — he wants to put the old locomotive from the ‘50s on display at the park — as well as fencing “so people don’t get too close to the track.”
“It’s all part of my master plan,” he said.
Phipps said he’s known all along the city “doesn’t want to spend that kind of money” on the train.
Hampton said even if Phipps raised the money to replace the tracks, and buy a new locomotive and fencing, there’s still the issue of annual operating costs.
“I’ve got that figured out, too,” Phipps said. “When people donate to a 501, they get a tax (deduction) for a donation. Plus I have some volunteers who are willing to help operate the engine as well, including one person who actually has a permit to operate the train themselves. He said he would be happy to help me out with that. I also know how to keep the engine running. If I have to dump some of my personal money into it that’s not in my nonprofit account I’ll be happy to do that. I just want to make things as easy as possible for the city because I know how apprehensive they were on this earlier.”
Phipps said it has always been his understanding that once he got nonprofit status for Friends of the Hunter Park Scenic Railroad, the city council would vote on whether to give him the OK to move forward with his project to bring the train back.
Hampton said there were no plans for such a vote.
“If as a citizen he is requesting that, I’m sure the city officials would consider his proposal via a vote but as of right now that is not something that is planned,” she said.
Phipps said if the city council voted against his project, he would move to Plan B.
“If they voted no, the closest I would do is just restore the original locomotive and carriages and probably just maybe just put those on display somewhere in Douglasville,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.