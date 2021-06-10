An East Point man gained entry into his in-laws house where he killed his estranged wife and mother-in-law during an early Sunday morning murder-suicide.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department identified 34-year-old Udomaka Nwamu as the shooter in the Long Lake Drive home incident.
The victims were wife Kalliya Nwamu, 24, and her mother, Nikita Green, 46.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Udoamaka fired a handgun into both the front and back of the home.
He forced his way into the home, according to Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the home, a news released stated.
Udoamaka fired several shots at the deputies from inside the home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
As the deputies took cover, a hostage negotiator and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) was dispatched to the residence, according to the police.
While negotiating with Udoamaka, a single gunshot was heard, and the S.E.R.T. immediately enter the home, according to Sheriff’s Department.
Undoamaka was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Department stated.
The incident is an ongoing investigation.
