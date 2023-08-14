The Highway 5 Chick-fil-A is nearing completion of some recent expansion renovations.
The work began a few weeks ago, according to Mike Moore, owner/operator of the Highway 5 and Fairburn Road Chick-fil-A stores.
Moore was contacted by phone for comment on the status of the most recent work and explained that what they’re doing at the store involves some modifications resulting in an expansion to the ‘cockpit area’ of the drive-thru.
“We took away about 12 feet of front counter space, and that window is also changed to a door as well,” Moore said.
Moore said he expects to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“And the door really helps us wait on the customers much more efficiently and it’s just better for the customers. It’s closer for pick-up than you sometimes have through a car window,” Moore explained.
The Fairburn Road store closed back in the second week in March and also replaced its drive-thru window with a door, Moore said.
The drive-thru at Highway 5 offers two lanes covered by canopies that keep Chick-fil-A employees and customers out of the elements. Once guests place their orders, the two drive-thru lanes converge into one lane as guests drive up to the window to get their food.
The original Highway 5 Chick-fil-A closed Aug. 31, 2018, was demolished, and then completely rebuilt from the ground up about 14 feet closer to West Stewart Mill Road, with roughly the same footprint as the original Highway 5 store, which opened in March of 1989.
Moore bought the roughly 1.25-acre lot for his new store that housed the Ultratone Hearing Aid Center for years. Most of that land is part of the store’s parking lot, which can accommodate more cars as well as buses and vehicles pulling trailers, Moore noted in a previous Sentinel article.
The rebuilt Highway 5 store is about 40% larger than the old store, with a kitchen that’s twice as large as the old store and seating for 109 people total, 27 more than the old store seated.
According to Moore the site retains a playground and outdoor patio seating for guests and is more modern than the nearly 30-year-old building it replaced and intended to look “almost identical” to the Chick-fil-A store on Bankhead Highway in Carrollton.
Moore said last week the company is always looking for expansion options within Douglas County, especially given the development activity around Lee Road and Hwy. 92.
And he said the corporate view on the distances between stores has been shrinking over time.
The 8-mile radius in the mid-’90s between locations shrunk to five miles, Moore said, and that distance will lower still more now as the ability to track clientele evolves.
“Because there’s a point in time when you need to give the customers the opportunity. It’s a good problem to have — but you’ll start to see locations built closer together,” he said.
And Moore said the menu is always open to customer feedback and gave as an example the recent removal of a side-salad from the menu that sparked such a big reaction online from customers that the item was added back.
“That’s really a great thing because it lets us know if we’re doing well or we aren’t. And that, after all, is what matters most. It’s all about our customers,” Moore said.
Additional information about the Highway 5 Chick-fil-A can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/ChickfilA.Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.