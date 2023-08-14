DOUNWS-08-15-23 CHICKFILA

The Highway 5 Chick-fil-A store is set to reopen Tuesday. The restaurant was closed the past few weeks for renovations to expand the drive-thru area.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Highway 5 Chick-fil-A is nearing completion of some recent expansion renovations.

The work began a few weeks ago, according to Mike Moore, owner/operator of the Highway 5 and Fairburn Road Chick-fil-A stores.