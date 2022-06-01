A newly completed shopping center at Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard has changed ownership.
The strip mall with Starbucks, Five Guys and Zales jewelry store at 9484 Highway 5 sold for $5.85 million, according to the commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap.
The shopping center is 3,514-square-feet and is in front of Arbor Square, a larger shopping center originally developed in 1977.
Craig Dunkle, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Philadelphia office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, SSP Arbor Land II, LLC, while a broker from Stan Johnson Company secured the buyer, 9484 Hwy 5, Douglasville, LLC.
“This newly constructed, Starbucks-anchored center was an ideal acquisition for the buyer. The offering was sent to us on an ‘off-market’ basis due to our team’s 100% contract to close rate of 14 similar strip centers,” said Dunkle. “We were able to lock in and achieve attractive financing terms well in advance of the sale. This was extremely beneficial for the buyer due to the raising interest rates in the lending market that occurred during the under contract process, which were a result of Fed policymakers increasing the 10-year Treasury yield three times in the past two months.”
The sale of the Starbucks shopping center, which was announced May 25, comes just six months after Arbor Square was sold late last year.
ALTO Real Estate Funds purchased Arbor Square for $18.4 million from Connolly and Coro Realty, Rebusiness Online reported.
It was fully renovated in 2018 and was 97% occupied at the time of the sale with tenants including Burlington, HomeGoods and Sketchers.
Longtime Douglas County residents will remember the Arbor Square shopping center as the home of Kmart and the Big Star grocery store.
Kmart closed in 2012 after 35 years in Douglasville. Connolly put $25 million into renovating the shopping center three years ago. The renovation included new exterior and interiors, repaving the parking lot, and landscaping islands.
The old Chevron gas station on the site was demolished and replaced with the Starbucks shopping center that recently sold.
