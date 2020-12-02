Hwy. 92 expected to have big impact on north side

The Highway 92 project will have a major impact on the city of Douglasville for decades to come.
Much of that impact will be on the city’s north side, where the road is expected to spur improvements to an area of Douglasville that has missed out on much of the city’s growth over the past few decades.
Highway 92 will go under Veterans Memorial Highway at Cooper Street, near the site of the old cotton mill that was burned down in 2012.
Aaron Szarowicz, economic development manager for Douglasville, said the city will attempt to “mirror the redevelopment process taken at the old jail site at the old mill site.”
The old jail on Church Street has been razed and a Town Green with an amphitheater and mixed use development are planned.
“We will look to hire a master developer for the site early on in 2021 and intend that site to be the foundational project for redevelopment around the relocated Highway 92 funneling into the north side,” Szarowicz said.
Szarowicz said the Northside Redevelopment Plan and Northside Trail Plan outline the strategy the city plans to take to “spark development/redevelopment” in that area.
He said those plans include blight reduction, park renovations and connectivity and enhancing walkability.
April McKown, planning manager for Douglasville, said the Northside Trail Plan “builds on the momentum” of the Northside Redevelopment Plan and Dallas Highway LCI Corridor Improvement project.
All of those projects, McKown said, “aim to promote connectivity, economic stability and redevelopment.”
McKown said the Northside Trail Plan provides recommendations that encourage the connection of the city’s three major parks on the northside along with many of the neighborhoods.
The types of connectivity recommended include multi-use pathways, greenbelt trail, larger pedestrian walkways and safe bike paths and crosswalks, McKown said.
When the Highway 92 project is completed, the road will no longer go through downtown Douglasville. That will impact both the downtown business district and Dallas Highway north of the railroad tracks — which is currently part of Highway 92 and will become a city street when the project is completed.
McKown said the Dallas Highway Plan addresses land use, street and intersection improvements and “provides a framework for future investment into the corridor.” She said the plan recommended improving bike and pedestrian mobility, encouraging mixed-use development and creating gateways at various intersections.
McKown said many business and property owners have expressed concerns about the Highway 92 relocation leading to decreased foot traffic downtown.
In response to those concerns, McKown said the city has “spearheaded” initiatives including the implementation of a Tax Allocation District; the Downtown Master Plan which includes the Town Green project; preparing the old mill site for development; continuing the façade grant program for downtown businesses; beginning the underground utility relocation project that includes Georgia Power, AT&T and Comcast; continuing and beginning new transportation project, and administering the Opportunity Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.