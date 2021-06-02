In 2020, The Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival, Garden Tour and Award-winning Flower Show was postponed due to COVID-19.
As 2021 began and the coronavirus was still an issue, a decision was made to again postpone the Hydrangea Festival as we know it. However, a decision was made to present the Garden Tour portion of the Hydrangea Festival on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all to enjoy.
This spring, the hydrangeas are loaded with buds and the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Garden Tour is expected to be spectacular, showcasing many varieties of hydrangeas, including the Penny Mac and Mini Penny, named for Penny McHenry.
There are several of Douglasville and Douglas County’s most beautiful gardens participating in the Hydrangea Garden Tour, some of which have been featured in national magazines. Visitors will be able to see several outdoor retreats, architectural features and more.
The Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival is held in honor of Penny McHenry, founder of the American Hydrangea Society. After receiving a hydrangea after the loss of one of her daughters, Penny fell in love with the plant and has risen to the world-famous title of “The Hydrangea Lady.” The Festival was created by co-founders, Susanne Hudson and Jeri Farmer, under the umbrella of the Douglas County Museum of History.
Tickets for the Garden Tours are $25 per person and are available for purchase online at dcmuseum.org or at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, located at 12431 Veterans Memorial Highway.
For more information please contact Tourism Program Manager, Samantha Rosado, at info@hydrangeafest.org or by phone at 678-449-3096.
— Special to the Sentinel
