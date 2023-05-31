A longstanding tradition returns to the downtown Douglasville area this weekend.
The annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival will be Saturday and will include three markets for flower and garden enthusiasts.
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 9:43 pm
Susanne Hudson, one of the original founders of the Hydrangea Festival, predicts a stellar event for the festival. “It is going to be fabulous,” she said.
There will be art at the Cultural Arts Center, arts and crafts at O’Neal Plaza and a plant market at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art in the old courthouse.
All markets are free to attend.
A garden tour requires a ticket that can be purchased at the museum in advance or at the Cultural Arts Center on Saturday.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Sunny weather is in the forecast.
“We have exceptional gardens this year,” Hudson said. “We truly expect it to be a great event. Everything is in full bloom. The gardens are so gorgeous.”
The festival returned full-scale last year after being disrupted by the pandemic.
It was called off entirely in 2020, and, in 2021, the festival was limited to the garden tour.
The museum will be the hub for the 2023 festival, she said, with the flower show and plant sale among the features being hosted there.
“This year’s gardens promise to be among the most beautiful ever,” Hudson said.
The Hydrangea Festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum.
