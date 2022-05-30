Susanne Hudson beams with pride when talking about the annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival.
Hudson and Jeri Farmer co-found the festival in 2008, bringing hydrangea-lovers from around the world to Douglas County. The festival has won enough awards to cover a long hallway at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art in the old courthouse.
Garden and Gun magazine has even declared Douglasville/Douglas County ‘The Hydrangea Capital of the South,’ Hudson said.
“That’s amazing to bring that tourism to Douglasville,” she said.
Hudson said she’s expecting big crowds for this year’s festival, which is set to take place this coming Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at several sites around the city.
This will be the first full-scale festival in a few years. The festival was called off due to the pandemic in 2020. Last year was limited to the garden tour, which Hudson said was “successful,” drawing people from 17 states, three foreign countries and 99 Georgia cities.
The museum will be the hub for the 2022 festival, she said, with the flower show and plant sale among the features being hosted there.
The table display at the museum this year will recognize the 12 hydrangeas featured during the show’s 12-year-run as the top flower show in the state and nation, Hudson said.
The Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton Street will host an artist market as part of the festival. And the city of Douglasville is hosting an arts and crafts market at O’Neal Plaza.
Hudson said the big difference with this year’s show is that the flower show will be judged by local judges rather than state judges.
She encourages citizens to enter plants from their gardens in the show. Entering the show is free but plants must be dropped off Thursday, June 2 or Friday, June 3 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the museum.
“People bring things from their yards and we usually have about 500 entries,” Hudson said. “Anything that you grow in your yard.”
The garden tour featuring several local homes is $25. Hudson said tickets for the tour can be purchased in advance online at dcmuseum.org or at the museum on Saturday.
A flower market will be held at the Master Gardeners Garden on Selman Drive.
Educating people about hydrangeas will be another big part of this year’s festival.
Hudson said a brochure featuring the six types of hydrangeas will be provided to attendees.
“There’s a million varieties but there’s six different types of hydrangeas,” she said. “(The brochure) tells you which one to prune and which one not to prune. A lot of people, their main question is ‘when do I prune my hydrangeas’ or ‘do I prune my hydrangeas?’ And some of them prune them that shouldn’t be pruned and they never bloom. So we’re doing a display of all six varieties and giving them instructions on how to care for them. It’s going to be a learning experience for everybody.”
Hudson encourages area residents to decorate their mailboxes, lamp posts, gates, fences, trees, signs and doorways in festive hydrangea blooms for the festival. Keep Douglasville Beautiful will judge entries in its annual Embellishment Contest.
The Hydrangea Festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum.
