Robert Corneff and Edward Melara's voting paths slightly crossed as one was entering and the other exiting the polling location at Dorsett Shoals Elementary School on a brisk, sunny election day.
Tuesday’s historic election had a special meaning to both voters as they cast their Georgia election ballots for the first time in their lives.
Corneff, 41, recently gained U.S. citizenship and said he wanted the experience of voting in-person.
Melara, 19, almost let the day pass without taking part in the election process. However, the Middle Georgia College student and Douglasville native decided to get out and vote.
“I’m just concerned at what’s happening in our country,” he said after exiting the polling place. “No matter what happens, it is still our country.”
Corneff, a native of Jamaica, said he is not big in to politics but was excited to cast his first ballot in America.
“It’s my Constitutional right,” Corneff said. “Whether who I voted for wins or loses, I did my part.”
Because it was his first time voting, Corneff said he didn’t want to utilize the early voting.
“It’s my first time, and I wanted the personal feel,” he said. “I got a chance to observe the voting system in America.”
Many observers are calling this the most historic election in a generation, with the nation sharply divided, and the pandemic still raging as the country chooses its next president.
While many voters in the county and across the nation took part in the early voting process to avoid long lines, there were plenty that wanted to cast their vote on Election Day.
“Voting today was actually easy as pie with no long lines,” Mario Reynolds said after exiting the Chapel Hill Middle School polling site with his wife, Magda, and their two young daughters.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many chose cast their ballots in advance. The Georgia Secretary of State's office reported that 56,988 voters cast early ballots, which is about half of the registered voters in Douglas County.
Frank Scott donned his mask and headed into the Dorsett Shoals Elementary precinct Tuesday.
He said he's not a fan of mail-in ballots.
“I don’t trust it at all,” he said. “I believe in face-to-face, straight up.”
Reynolds said he also preferred the in-person process.
“I know the ballots are safe, and I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” he said. “We always bring our daughters with us. We want them to see the process. It is part of our political education system.”
