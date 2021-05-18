An Illinois man is in custody after more than an eight-hour standoff with the Douglasville Police SWAT Team on Tuesday.
Maj. J.R. Davidson said Tajuan Wright, 24, surrendered without incident at the end of the standoff, which took place on Winterview Lane in the Chapel Hills subdivision.
Davidson said the incident started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a single-vehicle accident on Stewart Mill Road near Reynolds Road.
A bystander stopped and Wright pushed the person out of the way and stole her car, Davidson said.
The car was found on Winterview Lane about a quarter mile from a house where Wright was staying, Davidson said.
Wright was barricaded in the home alone. Davidson said police knew Wright had firearms, and that led to the day-long standoff. He said negotiations and other methods were attempted by authorities during the day in an attempt to get Wright to surrender.
Davidson said the SWAT Team eventually went into the house and took Wright into custody.
Wright faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching and theft of motor vehicle. He also has a warrant on him in Illinois, Davidson said.
Davidson said DPD is conducting a joint investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of the incident and that more charges could be forthcoming.
