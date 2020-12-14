Douglas County courts had planned on holding in-person proceedings last week, but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country put that on hold.
On Dec. 9, Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton signed his ninth order extending the statewide judicial emergency that was first declared in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson the recent order from Melton is similar to the previous eight.
The county has resumed grand jury proceedings and has been using video hearings to help ease the backlog of cases, Emerson said.
“I’m basically in an empty courtroom,” Emerson said. “We are adjusting to it. We are looking at ways to make improvements.”
Emerson said they are “watching the situation” closely regarding the recent surge and will plan accordingly.
Emerson said the plan is to begin to hold jury trials early next year, if the situation improves.
Wednesday’s emergency order from Melton extends the judicial emergency through Jan. 8.
“It will be a challenge because it might take longer with all the social distancing,” Emerson said. “We have a number of cases pending that want jury trials. The grand jury is working now. We are getting indictments.”
Melton’s emergency order warns that courts deciding to hold in-person proceedings should only do so if they can maintain safety.
“We recognize there is such a thing as Zoom fatigue,” Melton said. “But we urge people not to get weary just yet. Now is not the time to relax, especially as we anticipate the arrival of vaccinations in the next few months.”
Emerson said the county courts have been available to get through 1,507 cases through various legal proceedings such as plea deals, guilty pleas and other legal avenues.
“While this order does not impose a blanket shutdown of non-essential in-person proceedings, courts should remain vigilant of changing COVID-19 conditions and be prepared to suspend jury trials as necessary and to reconsider grand jury proceedings as well,” the order states.
