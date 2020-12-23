Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories on homelessness in west Georgia.
When it comes to housing, it’s not one size fits all, with different areas of Douglas County having different needs.
It’s a person’s income that determines how well they are housed — or even if they have a home at all. Some people with large incomes can have all the room they want; some people with small homes may struggle to pay for that.
When housing is too expensive for the wages that are available in an area, then not only do those homes stay vacant, the jobs have no takers.
In west Georgia, individual job sectors are decreasing, and the cause could be tied to the amount of housing in the region — or specifically the lack of housing.
This was the finding in 2019, when the University of West Georgia presented its annual Economic Forecast for the area.
The presenter, Dr. Joey Smith, went on to say that the issue isn’t that the houses aren’t being built, but that the developers and home builders aren’t targeting the correct demographics.
“We’re not bringing enough people in because we don’t have the housing for them,” Smith said. “They’re going elsewhere because there they can find the combination of work and housing. Unemployment rates may be low, but the lack of housing to attract new workers to the region may adversely affect our labor pool.”
Most of the housing can range from $200,000 to $400,000 and he said that a new worker is simply not going to be able to afford that.
In fact, the people who could afford such prices — those older than age 60 — are not the younger generation or age on which the housing market has been focused.
Douglas County, according to the U.S Census Bureau Quickfacts, had an estimated population of 146,343. Of that, 11.9% were people over the age of 65 and 25.7% were under the age of 18.
In Douglasville, the distribution was approximately the same, with 10.2% being 65-years-old or older and 24.1% being under the age of 18. Villa Rica had an even higher percentage of the population being under the age of 18, at 30.5% and only 8.9% were 65-years-old or older.
Douglas County had an estimated 53,384 housing units, as of July 1, 2019. And of the housing units in the county as a whole, 64.3% were owner occupied.
When looking at these owner occupied housing units, the median value is estimated to be $161,100 countywide — but when looking at the cities, that number increases.
In Douglasville and Villa Rica, there is an uptick in the median value of the house over the county median, but there is a decrease in how many housing units are owner-occupied.
In Douglasville, only 43.4% of the housing units were owner-occupied, with those units having a median value of $171,600.
And in Villa Rica the median value is less than Douglasville, at $162,800, but the percentage of owner-occupied housing is higher at 55.4%.
Median gross rent follows a similar trend, with the county as a whole having the highest rent — $1,087. Villa Rica and Douglasville have approximately the same estimates, with a median gross rent of $1,071 in Villa Rica and $1,083 in Douglasville.
Income and poverty across the three again follow the same trend, and while countywide rent and housing value is higher, so is its household income.
Across the entire county, the median household income is $63,385, but when focusing on the two cities, those numbers once again drop. Douglasville’s median income is $58,560 and Villa Rica’s is $63,241.
And with those higher incomes come lower percentages of impoverished people, with the county as a whole having 10.9% of its population in poverty. In Villa Rica, that number falls to about 10% and in Douglasville — with the lowest median income — poverty is at 12.5%.
